Support for ‘Cops and Kids’ sought
GOSHEN — “Cops and Kids,” formerly known as Shop-With-A-Cop, is seeking support from the community, according to Jeff Schrock of the Goshen Police Department, coordinator of the event. This marks the 28th year the Goshen and surrounding police agencies have held this event for the children, including 30 Goshen and Elkhart County youth.
Sponsored by FOP No. 52, local schools provide names of children who are needy or in need of special attention. On Dec. 9, the officers will arrive in their squad cars at the children’s homes and take them shopping at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, for toys and clothes. After shopping, they will meet at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Goshen for a pizza party. While there, toys and other gifts will be picked by the children for gifts for their family members.
Organizers are seeking community assistance with the following items:
• New and gently used toys. The children “shop” for their siblings during the party, so toys for children up to 12 years of age are sought.
• Hats, coats, gloves and mittens suitable for children through age 12.
For more information, contact Schrock at 574-533-8661. Donations can be dropped off at the Goshen VFW, 1201 W. Pike St., starting at noon Dec. 9 or at the Goshen Police Department.
River of Life holding bazaar Nov. 9
MIDDLEBURY — River of Life Fellowship, 11162 Ind. 120, is holding a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9.
Admission will be free, with door prizes awarded every half hour.
Fifty vendors will be on hand, with 15 of them new. The majority of the vendors will be selling handcrafted items. Along with craft vendors, there will be bubble tea, baked goods and a popcorn bar.
Wakarusa Public Library hosting preschool story hour
WAKARUSA — Preschool story hour will be offered for children between ages 3 and 5 years old at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at Wakarusa Public Library.
The featured book will be “Nothing At All” by Denys Cazet. Call the library at 574-862-2465 to register children for the event.
In addition, “The Golden Touch” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a happy King Midas gains a new insight on life.
For more information on events at the library, visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Parkview LaGrange Foundation to offer a silent auction
LAGRANGE — The Parkview LaGrange Foundation will kick off this year’s Festival of Trees with a silent auction of luxury gift baskets and other items Nov. 6 at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
The gift baskets have been donated by hospital departments and co-workers, in support of Parkview Hospice in LaGrange County. Silent auction items will be on display in the hospital’s main lobby during regular business hours Nov. 6 to 19. The public is invited to stop by and show their support of hospice by bidding on the baskets. Final bids for items in this special auction must be made by noon Nov. 19. Winners will be notified by phone.
Each year, Parkview Hospice helps hundreds of residents in LaGrange, Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties spend their final months at home with family, providing services to manage their pain, treat other symptoms and enhance their quality of life. Hospice provides care for all patients, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. For more information about Parkview Home Hospice, call 260-347-8910.
For information about the 22nd annual Festival of Trees that will take place Nov. 23, contact Rose Fritzinger, director of the Parkview LaGrange Foundation, at 260-463-9004 or rose.fritzinger@parkview.com. Information is also available at www.Parkview.com/FestivalofTrees.
