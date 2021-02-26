Study to explore expanding trolley routes
GOSHEN —The city of Goshen is working with the Michiana Area Council of Governments on a multi-phased study to explore expanding public transit in Goshen.
All Goshen residents can take an interactive survey to provide input on various route options being considered.
Phase 1 of the Transit Expansion Study, started this past September, asked residents to identify where they would like service and how new service should be evaluated. This phase included a survey, available online and onboard the trolley buses, along with a location request map to help identify potential new destination for transit service throughout Goshen.
Since the survey closed at the end of October, MACOG reviewed the 241 survey responses and 230 requested locations received from Phase 1. Over half of the survey responses came from current non-riders, whose primary reason for not currently riding the Interurban Trolley is that service does not go where they want. Participants also listed that their main purpose to take the trolley is for going to work, health care or shopping. When MACOG analyzed the top-requested destinations for service, this included Oaklawn Psychiatric Center and Goshen Hospital, MACOG officials said.
Taking all of that information, MACOG developed two primary concepts for the proposed route networks. The first concept is to preserve the Red Line as it is and add two new routes, a Northern and Southern Loop, to expand the service area within Goshen.
The second concept is to shorten the Red Line to end in downtown Goshen and to add three new routes serving the northside, central and southside sections of Goshen.
Each concept has multiple proposed route options for residents to select as their preferred option. This allows participants to build the preferred network and provide input between each concept, MACOG officials said.
The interactive survey is available at goshentransit.interurbantrolley.com/ through March 27. Paper surveys will also be available at City Hall and the Goshen Public Library. For more information, contact MACOG at 574-287-1829, ext. 888, or by email at goshentransit@macog.com.
Council to meet Tuesday
The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The full packet is available at goshenindiana.org/calendar.
For a live stream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84553977956 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099.
The meeting ID is 845 5397 7956.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial *9 if calling on the telephone.
