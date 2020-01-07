Students from Nappanee, Warsaw named to dean’s list
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. — Spring Arbor University announced Monday 379 students made the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester, including two local students.
Vincent Cole Herschberger, a junior from Nappanee, and Nathaniel Jericho Stout, a senior from Warsaw, were among the students named to the dean’s list.
Spring Arbor University is a Christian liberal arts university that offers more than 70 majors and programs to undergraduate students.
Lakeland Intermediate robotics competition is Saturday
LAGRANGE — Lakeland Intermediate School, 1055 E. 075 North, will host an elementary school robotics team competition from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 260-499-2480.
Indoor yard sale, craft show set for Feb. 15
LIGONIER — Ligonier Park Department announced Tuesday the 13th annual Winter Warm Up indoor yard sale and craft show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Ligonier Sports & Recreation Center.
The event will feature a yard sale, as well as craft and food vendors. This is a fundraising event that will benefit local youth programs and activities.
Vendors are currently being sought.
For more information or for information on booth space, call 260-894-7344 or email parks@ligonier-in.gov.
Local students eligible for scholarships
ELKHART — Sheriff Jeff Siegel announced Monday the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 $500 scholarships awarded to students throughout the state.
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing and dispensing of funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field.
To qualify for one of the scholarships, applicants must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student (12 hours).
Applications needed to apply for the scholarships are available from high school counselors or at the Elkhart County Sheriffs’ Office Law Enforcement Center, 26861 C.R. 26, Building A, Elkhart. The scholarship application can also be downloaded from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website at indianasheriffs.org. The applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association on or before April 1.
Program to focus on avoiding sugary beverages
GOSHEN — A free, educational program, presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County, will focus on sugary beverages, their effects on health and tips on how to switch to healthier drinks.
This program will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
When it comes to health, it’s clear sugary drinks should be avoided, Purdue Extension officials stated in a news release, adding there is a range of healthier beverages that can be consumed in their place, with water being the top option.
To register for the event, call the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone.
