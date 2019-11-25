Stone’s Trace offering vintage Christmas event
LIGONIER — Stone’s Trace Historical Society will hold its vintage Christmas event from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 7.
Visitors can step back in time to the 1830s and see how Christmas was celebrated. Father Christmas will be on hand to take pictures with children. Hot chocolate, mulled cider, cookies and fudge will be served.
The free event is sponsored by Stone’s Trace Historical Society, located one mile south of Ligonier at the junction of U.S. 33 and Ind. 5.
For more information, visit stonestrace.com.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Today, $2 burgers will be served from 4–8 p.m.
On Wednesday, there will be a special buffet served from 5–7 p.m.
On Friday, a Philly steak sandwich dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. A Black Friday dance will begin at 7 p.m. with music by PT and the Cruisers.
Interra Credit Union plans blood drive
GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union will host a blood drive in collaboration with the South Bend Medical Foundation from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the credit union’s main office.
Registration to donate blood is encouraged, according to Sandy Boldt, Interra’s blood drive coordinator. Donors may sign up online at givebloodnow.com and input the sponsor code of InterraGoshen or contact Sandy at 574-534-2506, Ext. 7345. Walk-ins will also be accepted at the blood drive.
“This is an especially important time of year for the blood drive, because donations seem to fall off during the busy holiday season,” Boldt said.
All successful donors will receive a voucher for a free turkey. In addition, South Bend Medical Foundation will donate $10 for successful blood donation to Blue Star Mothers, an organization that supports active duty men and women, veterans and their families.
Trolley sponsors annual food drive
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley will sponsor its 14th annual Can Do! food drive, which will run for one week beginning Monday through Dec. 14 to benefit The Window in Goshen and Faith Mission.
Containers will be placed on board each trolley for the collection of non-perishable food items. This includes donations such as a box of cereal, canned vegetables or soup, and similar food items. Trolley riders who give a food donation when boarding will ride free for that bus trip. Since transfers are no longer offered, riders will need to give a food donation each time they board the trolley.
Donations cannot be used to purchase day or other multi-ride passes. The Can Do! food drive is running only on Interurban Trolley Fixed-Route Service buses. This promotion is not valid for use with the Interurban Trolley Access Service or aboard Transpo buses that operate on the Interurban Trolley Yellow Line. Transit information can be obtained by calling MACOG at 574-674-8894 or online at interurbantrolley.com.
Holiday wreath workshop is Saturday
GOSHEN — A holiday wreath design workshop is being held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bee Season Floristry, formerly Flowers By Phoebe, 119 E. Lincoln Ave.
Phoebe A. Brubaker will give detailed instructions on how to craft a holiday evergreen wreath starting with a basic Fraser Fir evergreen wreath form and adding a mix of fragrant greens, pine cones, berries and dried materials.
All supplies, greenery and tools will be provided, however attendees should bring a pair of gardening gloves and a notebook and pen for taking notes.
Cost for the event, which will also offer refreshments, is $100. Order tickets online at beeseasonfloristry.com.
