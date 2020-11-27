Steve’s Gourmet Confections partners with charity
ELKHART — Steve and Meredith Eells, owners of Steve’s Gourmet Confections, are partnering with Here, Kitty Kitty, an Elkhart-based nonprofit organization.
“We absolutely love animals and all that they bring to a person’s life,” said Meredith Eells. “We adopted a cat from Here, Kitty Kitty ... that is doing amazing work in helping find abandoned cats their forever homes. When we saw their vision, and how amazing they were with these cats, we were excited to join forces with them and help in any way that we could.”
During the month of December, a portion of each sale from their website will go to Here, Kitty Kitty to help them in their efforts to make sure no cat is left unloved this holiday season, the couple stated in a recent news release.
For more information, visit www.herekittykittyrescue.com or www.stevesgourmetconfections.com.
GC senior places first at state vocal competition
GOSHEN — Kailey Rice, a senior music and sign language interpreting major from Frisco, Texas, won two awards at the National Association Teachers of Singing competition, which took place virtually this year Nov. 23.
Rice placed in the following two categories: first place, Musical Theatre Division for fourth- and fifth-year college students, and third place, College Treble Division for fourth- and fifth-year college students.
Rice is a voice student under Sandy Hill, who teaches voice at Goshen College and in the Goshen College Community School of the Arts.
Church to hold cookie and cake walk Dec. 5
ELKHART — Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, will offer dozens of varieties of homemade cookies and holiday treats available for purchase at a cookie and cake walk from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 5.
Proceeds will go toward community outreach. Safety measures to protect against COVID-19 will be followed, according to a news release from organizers.
Guests can shop indoors socially distanced. All items will be pre-packaged.
For more information, call 574-875-7800 or visit www.creeksideconnected.com or their Facebook page for more information.
Delta Theta Chi Sorority Indiana Eta chapter
Meetings: IN Eta Chapter met Oct. 13 for a business meeting at the home of Sharon McDowell and Oct. 27 for an educational at the home of Jane Sickman in Elkhart.
Meeting events: Sharon McDowell and Susan Yoder were the hostesses for the business meeting. Post meeting refreshments were enjoyed by all eight sisters who attended.
Committee reports were presented by: Budget/Ways and Means — Linda Sinon and Sharon McDowell; Educational — Carol Larson; History Book & Membership — Jane Sickman; Telephone — Linda Sinon; and Yearbook — Susan Yoder.
Nine sisters attended the educational meeting “Celebrate Our 4 Legged Friends” at Jane Sickman’s home. It was a delightful learning experience. Billie Eubanks taught the sisters a lot about the Elkhart County Humane Society, such as how they help animals in the community, the kinds of animals they help and how operational funds are raised. All who attended enjoyed a great learning experience. Eta sisters all brought items to donate to the Elkhart County Humane Society to shower the pets with lot of love, food, toys, treats and sewn items. Two guests attended this educational; Tori Willard, guest of Phyllis Oliver and Kaylee Cunningham, guest of Ricki Weaver. Committee for this meeting was Jane Sickman and Linda Sinon.
For more information, visit deltathetachi.org or email rickirenbarger@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.