State police, DEA holding Drug Take-Back Day
BREMEN — This weekend, the Drug Enforcement Administration offers residents a chance to get rid of pills, cough syrup and other unwanted medications that have been piling up around their homes during the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, residents can drop off expired or unused prescription medications without having to wonder whether they will be accepted — even controlled substances, such as ADHD drugs, are taken. This program will not accept new or used needles. The collection is intended for liquid and pill medications only.
Locally, the event will be held at the Bremen state police post,1425 Miami Trail, Bremen.
For more information, visit www.in.gov/isp/2382.htm or takebackday.dea.gov.
Spaghetti dinner will be held Nov. 13
ELKHART — The Knights of Columbus Council 1043 will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 13. The spaghetti dinner to benefit the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
The menu includes spaghetti, applesauce, salad and bread. Dinner costs $9 for adults, $4 for children between ages 5-12 and free for children younger than age 4.
The Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 112 E. Lexington.
Bingo fundraiser planned in LaGrange
LAGRANGE — Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption will hold a bingo fundraiser Nov. 10 at LaGrange American Legion Post 215, 100 Industrial Pkwy.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and bingo starts at 2. Cost is $20 for presale tickets, $25 for tickets at the door, available until they are sold out.
Raffles and snacks will be sold.
Indoor trick-or-treat event planned
GOSHEN — Greene Road Church is hosting an indoor trick-or-treat event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Church members will be dressed up in their costumes and handing out treats. Popcorn and punch will be served, and there will be a drawing for three door prizes throughout the evening. The event is free.
The church is located at 518 N. Greene Road. For more information, call 574-533-2676 or go to greeneroadchurch.org.
Sewing group announces date for annual shop hop
NILES, Mich. — The Sweet Charity Sewing Group of Niles will hold its Leap Year Cure for Cabin Fever Indoor Shop Hop Feb. 29, 2020.
The shop hop will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St. Admission is $5.
Vendors from Indiana, Illinois and Michigan will be offering products related to quilting. Raffle tickets will be given with paid admission, and food will be provided by Brew Ha Ha of Niles.
For more information, call Cathy Marsh at 269-362-4314 or Sherri Wade at 269-782-9384.
Cookie, candy walk being held at Creekside Church
ELKHART — Homemade treats to give as gifts or to serve as desserts will be offered at the Creekside Cookie Candy Walk being held Dec. 7 at Creekside Church.
The event will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the church, located at 60455 C.R. 113. Proceeds will go toward outreach in the community.
For more information, call 574-875-7800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.