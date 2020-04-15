State awards 200 scholarships to future teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to the fourth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators, including several local students.
Selected through a process based on academic achievement and other factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
“Congratulations to all 200 students, who are on their way to becoming impactful, future Hoosier teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We know these students have the passion and determination to make a difference in classrooms across the state.”
A total of 367 students applied for the 2020-21 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 213 high schools in 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties. More than 83% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
Among the local students honored were:
• Patricia Copeland, Northridge High School, Indiana State University
• Kayleigh Miller, Northridge High School, Purdue University West Lafayette
• Hannah Scott, Goshen High School, Indiana Wesleyan University
• Rylee Wiltfong, Elkhart Central High School, Indiana University Bloomington
• Ella Doyle, Warsaw Community High School, Indiana Wesleyan University
• Makenzie Oldham, Tippecanoe Valley High School, Purdue University West Lafayette
• Lindsey Limbach, East Noble High School, Ball State University
• Payton Moore, Prairie Heights Sr. High School, Trine University
• Carina Olivares, Lakeland Jr.-Sr. High School, Grace College
• Kate Papai, Prairie Heights Sr. High School, Ball State University
• Elizabeth Stroop, Lakelan Jr.-Sr. High School, Ball State University
• Madison Bremer, Central Noble Junior Senior High School, Grace College
• Madison Gaff, Churubusco Jr.-Sr. High School, University of Saint Francis
• Jenna Hutsell, West Noble High School, Franklin College
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the highest 20% of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
Lerner Theatre to hold virtual Facebook concert
ELKHART — An online streaming concert will appear on The Lerner Theatre Facebook page at 8 p.m. Saturday featuring Derek Jones. Called the Virtual Late Night Live! STREAM, this event is being sponsored by Centier Bank and Friends of the Lerner.
The purpose of the live stream is to serve as a beacon to bring everyone together from the comfort of their home during this time of social distancing, according to Lerner Theatre officials.
Jones, of Hartford City, will be live online at www.facebook.com/lernertheatre in the event.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the governor’s executive orders to limit groups and gatherings, the city of Elkhart has decided to postpone or cancel all events in the city scheduled for April, May and June. The Lerner box office remains closed to the public through May.
Old Timers' meeting postponed
MIDDLEBURY — Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Middlebury Old Timers’ meeting has been postponed indefinitely.
The event, which usually takes place in the second week in May at the Essenhaus Conference Center, will be delayed until it is deemed safe to have such a gathering of senior citizens, according to group officials.
