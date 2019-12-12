St. John the Evangelist Church to hold midnight Mass
GOSHEN — Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at St. John the Evangelist will begin at midnight for the first time in many years. Pastor of St. John’s, the Rev. Royce Gregerson, said he made the change to return the Mass to its original roots and also to alleviate parking challenges in between services.
For more than a decade, the Christmas eve midnight Mass service began at 10:30 p.m. and ended at midnight.
Christmas services at St. John’s are as follows: 4 p.m. Dec. 24 Mass in English, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. in Spanish and midnight in English.
On Dec. 25, there will be a 9:30 a.m. Mass in English and a 12:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish.
St. John the Evangelist Church is located at 109 W. Monroe St.
For more information, visit stjohncatholic.com or stjohngoshen on Facebook.
Film chronicles forced removal of Potawatomi
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the program “Stories of Elkhart: Native Removal,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula, Bristol. The event is free to attend.
The program will document the Trail of Death, the name given to the journey the Potawatomi living in this region were forced to take in 1838, according to museum officials. More than 800 Potawatomi living in the region were gathered together by the United States military and forcibly removed to Kansas. Throughout the 660-mile march, more than 40 Potawatomi died from illness, starvation and exhaustion. To tell this history, the program will show the documentary “Like Birds in a Wind Storm,” which gives historical context to the Trail of Death and tells the story of a group of people who travel the trail to Kansas every few years. Following the film, Rich Meyer will be on hand to answer questions. Meyer, a member of the Potawatomi Trail of Death Association, has served as a navigator in the lead car of the caravan that follows the Trail of Death.
The presenting of this program is in connection with the opening of the museum’s newest exhibit, “Crossroads of Elkhart County: Claiming the Land,” which interprets the period of history that involves the forced removal of the Potawatomi and the Miami from Indiana. In researching the content for the exhibit, museum director Julie Parke, traveled the Trail of Death on the way to the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center.
“It was a privilege to follow the route of the Trail of Death, but I would never presume to truly understand what the Potawatomi experienced in 1838 or the impact removal continues to have on their descendants,” she said.
The trip, funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, was useful in gaining a new perspective on removal, both of the Potawatomi and the Miami, and the information Parke brought back to the museum influenced the creation and curation of the newest exhibit, museum officials stated in the news release.
Cancer Services offering soup program
LAGRANGE — “Soups On,” a program which will focus on the history of soups and stews, along with healthy recipes, will be offered by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 24 at the LaGrange County Council on Aging, 410 Central Ave.
Sue Delagrange will offer the free program. Reservations are recommended, but not required. For more information or to reserve a seat, call toll free to 1-866-484-9560.
For more information, contact Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana at 260-484-9560.
