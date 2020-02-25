Spring cemetery cleanup to begin March 30
ELKHART — The Elkhart Cemetery Department will begin its 2020 spring cleanup from March 30 through April 3.
Cemeteries affected include Rice, Prairies Street and Grace Lawn.
Decorations that families wish to keep must be removed by March 30. Those decorations, along with new decorations, can be replaced beginning April 4, according to the office of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.
For more information, contact the cemetery department at 574-293-2811.
Warming centers available amid winter weather
ELKHART — Elkhart officials announced several warming shelters are being made available to residents who need a warm place to stay during winter weather.
Among the available warming centers are:
• Guidance Ministries Expanded ministry, 216 N. Seconnd St., 574-296-7192, providing food, personal hygiene, and shelter, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
• Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., 574-293-3406, opened a day center for the homeless community on the days Guidance Ministries is closed, including all weekends. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and all days Guidance is closed. The Faith Mission Weather Amnesty program is available for overnight housing for men and women when the temperature is above 90 degrees or below 32 degrees.
• Downtown Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., 574-522-5669, open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Anyone in need of assistance in locating a shelter or services can call Cpl. Ballard at 574-360-7152 at any time.
National Junior Honor Society will host fundraiser
GOSHEN — National Junior Honor Society members at Goshen Middle School will host a Give Back Night at Maple Indian Cuisine from 5 to 8 p.m. March 3 to support a client from the National Immigrant Justice Center.
The restaurant will have the buffet available and has committed to donating 20% of customers' checks (pre-tax and tip) to a former Goshen Community Schools student to pay her $1,225 Green Card application fee.
Anyone who wishes to donate may contact Marilyn Torres at cm5torres@comcast.net.
Program on CBD scheduled in Goshen
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will offer a free educational program on CBD, or cannabidiol, presented by Olivia Western, Purdue University Extension educator in health and human sciences in St. Joseph County. The program is being offered at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 16 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
The program will explore how CBD oil is made and who is regulating it; CBD in Indiana — how it relates to Hoosiers and our health; which symptoms science suggests CBD may help with, and how CBD works with brains; and CBD labeling and consumer safety.
Those interested in the program may register by calling the Extension office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. All programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Anyone in need of a reasonable accommodation to participate in the program, may contact Mary Ann Lienhart Cross at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu by March 2.
