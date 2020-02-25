Extension educator to offer program on human brain
GOSHEN — A free, educational program on the human brain will be presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension educator in health and human sciences, at 1 p.m. March 11 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
In the class, participants will gain insights into the amazing brain and participate in interactive activities that challenge thinking and help participants stay mentally active.
Those interested in the program may register by calling the Extension office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. All programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Anyone in need of a reasonable accommodation to participate in the program, may contact Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or vaparicio@purdue.edu by March 6.
Local student named to Bluffton dean’s list
BLUFFTON, Ohio — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the undergraduate students for the fall term, which included a local student.
Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.
Ryan Oostland, of Goshen, was among the students honored.
Conference on Religion and Science planned at college
GOSHEN — Registration is now open for the 19th annual Goshen College Conference on Religion and Science, which will be held from March 6-8 and will feature Michael Spezio, associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Scripps College in Claremont, Calif., and an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church.
Spezio heads the Laboratory for Inquiry into Valuation and Emotion (The LIVE Lab) at Scripps College, and is an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and the author of several books, the latest being “Habits in Mind: Integrating Theology, Philosophy, and the Cognitive Science of Virtue, Emotion, and Character Formation (Philosophical Studies in Science and Religion).”
The conference theme is “In Whose Image? Perspectives from Intersections of Brain Science and Abrahamic Mindfulness.”
Spezio will offer two free public lectures, at 7:30 p.m. March 6 and at 10:30 a.m. March 7. A third lecture for registered conference attendees will take place March 8. These lectures will take place in Goshen College’s Church-Chapel.
Registration for the conference is $330, with discounts available for first-time attendees, students, retirees and Midwest Religion and Science Society members. Registration includes five meals during the conference, facilitated discussion sessions and an invitation to Spezio’s third lecture. Conference attendance is limited to 50 people. Conference participants include pastors, and interested lay persons, as well as academic scientists, mathematicians, theologians, and students.
The annual Goshen College Conference on Religion and Science is designed to provide discussion prompted by a leading thinker in the dialogue between religion and science. A single invited speaker presents three lectures, two of which are open to the public. Small, moderated discussion sessions provide conference participants an opportunity to address topics from the lectures in conversation with the speaker.
Carl Helrich, professor emeritus of physics at Goshen College, serves as conference director. For more information about the conference or to register, visit goshen.edu/religionscience.
