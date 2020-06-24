Silent auction, fundraiser set for Saturday
GOSHEN — Beloved: Not Forgotten silent auction fundraiser and craft and vendor bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746, C.R. 34.
There will be more than 40 vendors on hand for the free, family-friendly event being hosted by Divas Dreams Events. There will be a silent auction and baskets donated by vendors and local businesses in the community.
Beloved: Not Forgotten is an organization which works to provide a safe, home-like residential environment to children victimized by sex trafficking in Indiana.
For more information, visit belovednotforgotten.net.
BMV Announces Independence Day Hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle announced recently the majority of BMV branches will be closed July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Branches with a Monday through Friday schedule or a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule will be closed July 3 in observance of the holiday. All satellite branches and branches with a standard Tuesday through Saturday schedule are closed July 4.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours July 6.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Ivy Tech celebrates grads in virtual ceremony
ELKHART ─ Ivy Tech Community College's South Bend-Elkhart campus will recognize 2020 graduates through an online virtual commencement ceremony.
A traditional May commencement ceremony recognizing students was canceled in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Spring 2020 graduates will be invited to participate in in-person commencement ceremonies in 2021.
“The planned virtual commencement, although not ideal by any means, provides a timely and safe means of recognizing the graduate’s remarkable accomplishments," David Balkin, Ivy Tech South Bend–Elkhart campus chancellor, said. "It also provides a means of enabling friends and relatives who might not otherwise attend, even under the best of circumstances, to celebrate this special event remotely.”
The South Bend-Elkhart campus will be streaming the ceremony in English on their website, their Ivy Tech South Bend–Elkhart Facebook page, and, for the first time, in Spanish, on their YouTube Channel.
Guests speakers include Ivy Tech board chair Tina Patton and La Casa de Amistad executive director Sam Centellas, among other community leaders.
Students were given the opportunity to send in pictures to be displayed before and during commencement. Ivy Tech encourages families to stay safe, adhere to social distancing guidelines and host Facebook watch parties.
Nappanee offers fun signs to inspire walkers
GOSHEN — To add an element of fun for their walkers, the Nappanee Parks Department partnered with Goshen Health to post “Move More” signs along the city’s trails.
Twenty-six signs are spread across three miles of trails, suggesting creative ways of moving. The goal is to inspire families to be active together, according to a recent news release from Goshen Health officials.
“As we continue to practice physical distancing, we recognize that finding ways to stay active as a family may be more challenging. The Move More signs breathe new life into a walking routine, encouraging activities along the way to engage children and parents, supporting healthy family habits,” Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer, said in the news release.
For more fun ideas to keep your family active, visit GoshenHealth.com/Family-Active-Exercise. Local parks interested in adding Move More signs to their trails may email ATatich@GoshenHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.