Shipshewana Town Council to hold special meeting
SHIPSHEWANA — There will be a special meeting of the Shipshewana Town Council at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 to open bids for street improvements.
The meeting will take place in the Roger D. Yoder meeting room at the Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St.
Goshen Center for Cancer Care adds dietitian
GOSHEN — Dr. Neli Ribbens has joined the integrative care team at Goshen Center for Cancer Care, medical center officials announced in a news release Wednesday. She will provide patients and their families with nutrition therapy and individualized education from the start of cancer treatment through survivorship.
"Neli's passion for oncology nutrition and her holistic, team approach fit our mission to care for the whole person, not just the disease," Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer, said.
Nutrition interventions created by Ribbens for patients focus on reduction of side effects like weight loss. They also promote optimal health during active treatment and recovery.
Series of programs being held for caregivers
ELKHART — Lunch & Learn: Education Programs for Caregivers of Older Adults is a free series sponsored by REAL Services Inc. and Alzheimer’s Services & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, a division of Real Services Inc.
The program allows busy caregivers to learn about many topics and network with fellow caregivers. Monthly sessions are held from noon to 1:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month.
The topics in the 2020 spring series include Protecting Your Identity, Feb. 7; Meeting with Funeral Homes – Planning, March 6; Medicare – Dual Eligibility & More, April 3; Financial Protection for Older Adults, May 1; and Diabetes Management, June 5.
The sessions will be held in the Clubhouse at Eastlake Terrace, 3109 E. Bristol St.
For reservations, call REAL Services at 574-284-7132 or toll-free 1-800-552-7928 Ext. 7132. A complimentary lunch will be provided by Eastlake Terrace to all informal caregivers who call for a reservation in advance.
Lecture, teen book club will be held at Middlebury library
MIDDLEBURY — Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: Stories of the French Revolution is this spring’s lecture and book discussion series theme at Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St..
“A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens will be featured in the first program, which will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Kyle Schlabach of Goshen College will present the lecture, followed by a book discussion. Participants can register at the front desk to pick up a special copy of the book.
Kids weekly programs have started at the library. Register for programs through the online event calendar. Sessions started on this week. Babies & Books is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays, Toddler Time is 10 a.m. Tuesdays or Wednesdays and Pre-school Story Time is at 11 a.m. Tuesdays or Wednesdays. For more information about the programs, visit the programs tab on homepage.
The next meeting of the teen book club will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 for children in sixth through eighth grades.The club will meet at the Northridge Middle School Library, 56691 Northridge Drive. The focus of the meeting will be the book “Forget Me Not” by Ellie Terry. Books are available at Northridge Middle School library.
For more information, call 574-825-5601 or visit www.mdy.lib.in.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.