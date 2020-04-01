Shipshewana Park Board meeting postponed
SHIPSHEWANA — The regularly scheduled meeting of the Town of Shipshewana Park Board set for today has been indefinitely postponed, according to Clerk-Treasurer Ruth Ann Downey.
Area students named Academic All-Stars
INDIANAPOLIS — Forty high school seniors from throughout Indiana have been named 2020 Indiana Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals, including numerous local students. In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees.
The students were selected from a field of 280 nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities. The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington and Purdue University, along with corporate partner Herff Jones.
Student awards will be awarded at a later date by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University and the Indiana Association of School Principals. Herff Jones provides the plaques awarded to the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars and their influential educators.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
The following local students listed below are recognized as Regional Academic All-Stars:
• Samantha Beachey, of Goshen, who attends Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School
• Makenna Gall, of Nappanee, who attends NorthWood High School
• Joseph Gard, of Elkhart, who attends Elkhart Memorial High School
• Brooke Jones, of Elkhart, who attends Elkhart Christian Academy
• Ian Schowe, of Kendallville, who attends East Noble High School
• Caleb Shenk, of Goshen, who attends Bethany Christian School
NiSource Charitable Foundation donates $1M
The NiSource Charitable Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by NIPSCO’s parent company NiSource Inc., announced recently it has committed $400,000 to the American Red Cross in Indiana as part of its overall $1 million donation to help provide coronavirus relief support across the company’s seven-state service territory.
Along with the American Red Cross in Indiana, funds will be distributed to local chapters of the American Red Cross in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia — the states in which NiSource companies operate. The dollars are intended to support the delivery of care and comfort to local communities in need as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“The health, safety and well-being of those who live and work within the communities we serve is paramount,” Violet Sistovaris, NIPSCO president, said. “During this increased time of need, it requires strong collaboration, and we know the Red Cross can efficiently get these dollars to those who are providing critical care and response.”
The foundation’s trustees selected the Red Cross as recipient of this donation because the organization exemplifies NiSource’s commitment to safety and because of its commitment to help people in the most trying of times, according to a news release from company officials.
