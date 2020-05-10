Shipshewana announces upcoming meetings
SHIPSHEWANA — The Town of Shipshewana Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at 345 N. Morton St.
The following topics will be discussed, according to town officials: to elect officers for the Redevelopment Commission; to discuss allocation of TIF Funds; and any and all other appropriate business to come before the Redevelopment Commission.
In addition, the annual meeting for the Town of Shipshewana Building Corporation will take place at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the same location.
Goshen student inducted into honor society
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vyoma Raval of Goshen was among the 55 University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs recently. Students must have a minimum overall grade point average of 3.5 for induction.
Raval is a graduate student pursuing a health administration degree at the Jesuit university.
Library announces curbside service
GOSHEN — The library recently announced GPL To Go: Contactless Curbside Service, which will allow patrons to safely access materials curbside amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
GPL To Go begins today and will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Patrons are now able to place holds on materials online at www.goshenpl.lib.in.us; phone requests during staffed hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; or email their requested titles, along with their library card number, to refdesk@goshenpl.lib.in.us.
Patrons are able to request up to 10 items per library card. Items available for hold include books, audiobooks, music and movies. Not all items will be available immediately and there could be wait times lasting several days, library officials state in a recent news release.
Staff will identify hold requests and process them for pick-up. Patrons will receive a phone call to let them know when their items will be made available. Patrons visiting the library to pick up their holds will be greeted by staff at the main entrance to receive their bagged items. Patrons will be asked to identify themselves with their library card.
Contactless curbside service will be offered with many safety measures in place, officials state in the news release. Staff will wear face coverings and patrons picking up materials are encouraged to do the same. There will be designated places for patrons to wait for materials to ensure proper physical distancing is followed. Patrons are asked to arrive at the pick-up station without other family or friends. Staff will not be able to accept your return items directly, but rather patrons are asked to place them in one of the available outside drop boxes.
For more information about this service and complete instructions for accessing materials, visit the library's website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
