Public hearing set for Wednesday
ELKHART — Concord Community Schools will host a public hearing for negotiations at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The hearing will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
Open house set for Sept. 24
ELKHART — The Osolo Township Fire Department will host an open house Sept. 24.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 24936 Buddy St. In addition to food and drinks, door prizes, truck rides, face painting and other activities, Sparky the Fire Dog will make an appearance. There will also be a chance to view the World Trade Center 9/11 memorial beam.
To learn more, visit 574-264-1066.
Drainage board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board scheduled will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday,
The meeting will take place at the County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road.
Fall Visit Days begin in October
GOSHEN — High School students have several upcoming opportunities to visit the Goshen College campus during fall open houses.
Students can tour campus, talk with faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships and explore what it means to study at Goshen College. Scheduled events include:
• Oct. 6 — Homecoming Open House
• Oct. 23 — Nursing and Public Health Career Day
• Oct. 26-28 — Fly and Drive Visit Weekend (for students who live 100+ miles away)
• Nov. 10 — Explore Goshen Day
Goshen College also offers personalized individual visits Monday through Friday that include a campus tour, meetings with admissions and financial aid representatives as well as the option of meeting with a professor and/or coaches.
Individual visits are also available throughout the year. Contact the Goshen College Admission Office at admission@goshen.edu, 800-348-7422 or 574-535-7535. For more information, visit goshen.edu/visit.