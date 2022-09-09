Flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the state to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
Per President Joe Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of interment. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.
Commission to hold pre-agenda meeting
ELKHART — The Elkhart Redevelopment Commission pre-agenda meeting will be held in-person and via Webex at 9 a.m. Friday in the Council Conference Room.
To join via Webex, go online to https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=mf289f4f607d3b0bc703e1e55b19523d, enter 2301 257 2824 as the event number and “PRERDC9” as the event password.
• To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0001 and enter 2313 466 6163##. Press 6 to unmute telephone.
Contact Chaise Cope at Chaise.cope@coei.org with any questions.
The actual Elkhart Redevelopment Commission meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building.
MACOG to hold Policy Board meeting
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.
The meeting agenda can be accessed ahead of time on MACOG’s website or by using the following link: macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html.
For those who wish to submit public comments regarding items on the Policy Board meeting agenda, send an email prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com. Members of the public are invited to attend the Sept. 14 meeting by joining in person at the St. Joseph County Council Chambers, 4th Floor, or joining live on YouTube using the following link: https://youtu.be/lkOwg4Amrr0.
Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the livestream. For additional information, contact MACOG at 574-287-1829 or 574-674-8894.
Library to host Night at the Museum
NAPPANEE — On Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m., the Nappanee Public Library and the Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Collection will present the 11th annual Night at the Museum: Industrial Nappanee.
This production is a lights-out, after hours tour of the Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Collection at the Nappanee Center, located at 302 W. Market St.
During the tour, guides will take attendees on interactive flashlight adventures through the museum, with live actors portraying the parts of Nappanee residents. Attendees will learn more about the town of Nappanee and its residents during the industrial boom in the early 1900s.
The script for Industrial Nappanee, written by Martha Owen, Heritage Collection manager at the library, was based on the 1905 magazine called The Industrial Nappanee.
Call or visit the library from Oct. 7-8 to reserve tour times and to receive a fast pass. For more information, contact Micheala Baumgartner at 574-773-7919.
Elkhart council to meet Sept. 12
ELKHART — The Sept. 12 meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will be held electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on the following link: https://coei.webex.com. The Event Number is 2303 859 8544. If the event asks for a password to register, use: Council22.
To view the meeting on Facebook, go online to www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.