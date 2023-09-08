Kercher’s to host pop up event
GOSHEN — Kercher’s Farm Market, 19498 C.R 38, will be hosting a Fall Pop Up Event Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
More than 25 vendors will have their items for sale. Gala, McIntosh and Honeycrisp will be available to pick, and mini apple cider doughnuts, roasted sweet corn, cider slushies, and hamburgers will be served.
To learn more, visit kerchersorchard.com.
Goshen Schools to host hearing
GOSHEN — A public hearing will take place at the Goshen Community Schools Administration Center, 613 E. Purl St. at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The purpose of this hearing is to open negotiations between GCS and the Goshen Education Association.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corp. will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the central office boardroom 5050 N. U.S. 33, a news release stated.
A teacher contract negotiations hearing will take place first, including an opportunity for comments from members of the public in attendance, followed by regular board meeting.
Policy board meeting Wednesday
MISHAWAKA — The Michiana Area Council of Governments will host a policy board meeting from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at 100 Lincolnway West. MACOG invites members of the public to attend the meeting in person or join at www.youtube.com/live/9PTen6DfG3Q?si=n3dJCztxRZaYSuc7.
Public comments regarding items on the meeting agenda may be submitted prior to the meeting via email to macogdir@macog.com. Note “Policy Board Agenda Comment” in the subject line. Additionally, the meeting will be open for public comment during the livestream using the chat feature and in person.
Sign up month now underway
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., reminds readers that September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
Residents who live in Van Buren or East Jefferson Townships, can get a card at MPL, as well as students, teachers or support staff in Wawasee Community School Corp.
“It only takes a few minutes to get a card,” a news release stated. “Take your identification to the adult circulation desk and ask for a new library card. We get new books and DVDs every week. Our customers can use Libby to download eBooks or digital magazines to enjoy. If you don’t see what you are looking for, please ask library staff.”
Interlibrary loans: There will be no deliveries or pickups through Sunday. The courier will resume pickups and deliveries Monday. Evergreen Indiana resource sharing will be available again on Sept. 17 with all existing open holds updated.
The monthly LEGO Challenge is back. September’s challenge is to build a squirrel. Make sure a photo of your creation is sent to milford@milford.lib.in.us by Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. The winner will receive a new LEGO kit.
To learn more, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Suicide prevention walk set for Tuesday
MISHAWAKA — The public is invited to attend VA Northern Indiana Health Care System’s Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk
The walk will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, 1540 Trinity Place.
To learn more, visit www.va.gov/northern-indiana-health-care.
Manchester to host family weekend
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University’s Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 will take place Oct. 6-7 at the North Manchester campus, 604 E. College Ave.
Reunions this year are for the classes of 1978, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018, a news release stated.
Scheduled events that are open to the public include, Zoology Club tour, department showcases across campus, Spartan Street Fair, kids zone, a chance to meet President Stacy H. Young, a performance by local band Friends with the Weather and others.
In the days leading up to the weekend festivities, there will be a coffee hour with President Young streamed on Facebook at 8:30 a.m. the Monday before the event, an esports open house in Calvin Ulrey Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and the Alumni Honor Awards and Athletics Hall of Fame reception and banquet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the upper level of the Switzer Center Friday, the release added.
For more information, contact the Office of Alumni Affairs at alumnioffice@manchester.edu or visit www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.