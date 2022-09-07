Pop up store set for weekend
GOSHEN — A pop-up store will take place in the former Reverie store building, at Main and Washington Streets, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Clothing, boots and shoes geared toward professional women will be sold, a news release stated. Hours for the sale will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
School trustees to host session
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, to train board members with an outside consultant about the performance of their role as public officials, a news release stated.
School board to meet Sept. 19
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet to discuss the purchase or lease of real property at 7 p.m. Sept. 19.
The meeting will take place at the GCS Administrative Center, 613 E. Purl St., a news release stated.
ADEC to host first-time event
BRISTOL — ADEC will host the first annual Gaining Grounds Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17.
The event will take place at Gaining Grounds Conference Center at ADEC’s Bristol Campus, 19670 Ind. 120, a news release stated. The Coffee Shop & Art by ADEC will also both be open that day.
“There will be 20 vendors at the bazaar and each of them will be selling unique jewelry, art, body care items, home décor and more,” the release added.
ADEC advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. To learn more, visit adecinc.com.
Group meeting set for Sept. 26
MIDDLEBURY — The Friends of DIVERTIN will meet Sept. 26 at American Legion Post 210, 103 York Drive .
An open house will start at 5 p.m., dinner will follow at 7 p.m. and the program/in memoriam at 7:30 p.m., a news release stated. The cost is $20, payable at the door.
“The Friends of DIVERTIN meeting is the longest, continuously held annual meeting in the State of Indiana,” the release added.
According to the release, the group was formed by a group of men/boys from Middlebury in 1911. The name DIVERTIN was derived from a portion of the last three names of the charter members: Edward Diley (DI), Harold Hoover (VER) and Oswald Martin (TIN).
Reservations can be made on or before Sept. 19 by contacting Mitch Miller at mmiller766766@gmail.com or at 574-612-6564.
Bethel University to host inauguration
MISHAWAKA — Bethel University will inaugurate Barbara K. Bellefeuille as its eighth president Saturday at 10 a.m.
The event will take place in the Everest-Rohrer Chapel/Fine Arts Center – Auditorium on Bethel’s campus, 1001 Bethel Circle.
Bob Laurent, Ph.D., former Bethel University professor, and current teaching pastor at Granger Community Church, will speak, a news release stated. Luminos, an a capella group started by Bethel University alumni, will perform. This event is free and open to the public.
A celebratory lunch, by invitation only, for delegates and special guests, will take place following the inauguration, in the dining commons, with a guest musician.
A reception for Bethel faculty, staff and students will take place in the Everest-Rohrer Rotunda Monday from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit BethelUniversity.edu/Inauguration.
Mentoring program set for fall season
WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko will be hosting a mentoring program, including a personal and professional development program called Clock into Potential.
The Career and Purpose Committee developed this mentoring program to help Kosciusko residents in any stage of life, a news release stated.
The program will take place over the course of three months. Participants will attend one workshop a month. Sessions include “Finding Your Purpose,” “Discovering Yourself” and “Building Financial Fitness.” Participants will also be matched with their own mentor that will meet with them during the three-month program to evaluate progress and aid with any barriers that may prevent them from accomplishing their goals.
The program begins Oct. 1. Applications are open until Sept. 16 online at Livewellkosciusko.org/clock-into-potential.