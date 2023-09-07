Honor ride set for Saturday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Eighth Annual Honor Ride will take place Saturday at the LaGrange County 4H Fairgrounds, 0875 S. Ind. 9.
The event will feature food and prizes, with registration from 9–11 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Register early at the fairgrounds.
For more information call 260-463-7491.
Alzheimer’s Walk set for Sunday
MISHAWAKA — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Sunday at Central Park 295 E. Mishawaka Ave.
The event will open at 1 p.m., with the Promise Garden ceremony begining at 1:45 p.m. and the walk to follow.
“On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” a news release stated. “During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.”
For more information and to register, visit alz.org/Indiana/walk.
Feathery, furry fun set for Sept. 15
MIDDLEBURY — Feathered and Furry Friends will take place Sept. 15, from 4-6 p.m. at Riverbend Park, 511 E. Warren St.
This event is made possible by Middlebury Then and Now, with support from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, the Bontrager Family Foundation, Greencroft Woodworkers, Old Hoosier Meats, the Friends of the Middlebury Parks, and the Middlebury Parks and Recreation Department.
“Build a wren house to take home, participate in a birding activity with Elkhart County Soil & Water Conservation District, meet live animals brought by Foxwood Raptor and Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and view a wildlife display presented by Wildlife Educational Exhibit of Northwest Indiana,” a news release stated.
The event free for all ages to attend and participate, and Hay Huey and Ron’s River Dogs food trucks will have food for purchase.
Middlebury Then and Now is still looking for volunteers for their remaining events, the Pumpkin Race, Hometown Harvest, and Gingerbread Jamboree and new members are needed to help plan local, free, fun, family events. To learn more, visit www.middleburythenandnow.org.
Ruthmere turns 50 on Friday
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave. its 50th Anniversary Gala Friday – the exact date of its opening in 1973.
Ruthmere will be celebrating several milestones honoring the past while at the same time revealing the vision for a new exciting future addition to Ruthmere Campus.
“There will be no auctions — just a night to celebrate 50 years of notable past memories, a glimpse of Ruthmere’s new engaging future, and a chance to say ‘Thank You!’ to the generous underwriters who are making this all possible,” a news release stated. “The evening’s music will be performed by Hope Yuan and the Notre Dame String Trio and the Janet Hines Norris Band. Guests will be given the opportunity to explore the mansion in an open house. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m.
The 50th Anniversary Committee consists of Tom Myers, serving as event chair, and Jimy Kelly, Kathy, Fledderman, Patty Peterson Miller, Andrew Skipper, Bill Firstenberger, and Joy Olsen. Other stars of the evening include the Elkhart Dahlia Society, Denny Olsen on piano, Essence of Elkhart, Navarre Hospitality, Hotel Elkhart, Burns Rent Alls, Inc., Sonoras Party Rental, Robin Crystal Photography, Honey Bunny Balloons, Alliance Security, Inc., the Tempo Vino Winery, and Ruthmere’s staff.
To learn more, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Carbon talk set for Friday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Parks will be offering a Carbon Sequestration talk Friday at Cobus Creek County Park, 30680 C.R. 8, Elkhart, meeting in the shelter at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker, Steve Shantz, will explain the concept of storing carbon on your land giving examples from his own property. Participants will discover the importance of carbon storing. All ages are welcome.
Space is limited, so pre-registration is required at www.elkhartcountyparks.org.