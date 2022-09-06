Food truck shut down
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Health Department announced Tuesday that on Friday a silver, unmarked mobile food truck, Indiana license plate number TFS705, was found preparing and selling pizzas in the driveway of a residence located at 1328 Maple Row, Elkhart without a Retail Food Establishment License, or the benefit of inspection by the health department.
The business, operated by Ignacio Mendia, was ordered to cease all food service operations and shall remain closed until the facility is in 100% compliance with Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements Title 410 lAC 7-24 from the Indiana Department of Health and Elkhart County Food Service Ordinance #2005-322, a news release stated.
The preparation and sales of any potentially hazardous foods from unlicensed locations including commercial businesses, mobile food units, temporary establishments, and private homes is a violation of Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements Title 410 Indiana Administrative Code 7-24 and the Elkhart County Food Service Ordinance #2005-322, the release added.
For more information, visit elkhartcountyhealth.org.
Board meeting location changed
SYRACUSE — The location of the 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting for the Syracuse Park Board has been changed.
The meeting will now take place at the Harold Schrock Athletic Complex, 12166 Kern Road, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.syracusein.org/departments/parks/index.php.
Art show set for Sept. 18
SOUTH BEND — The History Museum is hosting the Copshaholm 125 Arts Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18.
This event is in celebration of the 125th anniversary of the year J.D. and Anna Oliver moved into their new home at 808 W. Washington St., a news release stated.
The show features works by local arts in the areas of the visual arts, written word, music and theatrical performances.
The show is free with regular museum admission, which is $11 for adults, $9.50 for seniors, $7 for youth ages 6-17, and free for members. This activity is made possible, in part, with support from Community Foundation of St. Joseph County and Notre Dame Federal Credit Union.
The museum launched the Copshaholm 125 Arts Competition June 14, inviting local artists to select from four categories, including the visual arts, music, written word and theatrical, to interpret stories of the Oliver Mansion, including the Historic Oliver Gardens, the Oliver family and the year 1897.
“Copshaholm is the 38-room home where the J.D. Oliver family lived from 1897 to 1972,” the release added. “J.D. Oliver was president of the Oliver Chilled Plow Works, a company established by his father, James Oliver. Both were key industrialists in the community, the Midwest, and the country. The Oliver family donated their 38-room Copshaholm to The History Museum in 1988. In 1990, the museum began providing daily tours of the historic house, which retains all original furnishings. Since then, well over a quarter million students, residents, and tourists have learned about local history by touring Copshaholm.”
For more information, contact the museum at 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.
Ruthmere to host Tuesday Teas
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum, 302 Beardsley Ave., will be hosting “Tuesday Teas” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in September and October.
The cost is $12 per person , a news release stated.
Advance registration and payment are required . Registration will not be accepted the day of the tea. Register online at www.Ruthmere.org/Teas-at-Ruthmere.