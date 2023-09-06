Goshen airport board to meet
GOSHEN — The Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting has been moved to Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.
Nappanee water tower being treated
NAPPANEE — Nappanee residents noticing a strong chlorine smell in the water are being assured by city officials there is no need to worry.
In a social media post to residents, Nappanee officials state, “The smell you’re experiencing is due to a routine maintenance process at our local water tower. The water treatment team has been hard at work disinfecting the water in the towers to maintain the quality of our drinking water. This is done on a yearly basis.
“We want to emphasize that the water is still safe to drink and use for all your daily needs. If you find the chlorine smell unpleasant, you can let your tap water sit for a little while, and the odor should dissipate naturally. Additionally, you can use a water filter if you prefer.”
The smell shoulld be resolved within the next few days as the maintenance process concludes, officials stated.
For more information, contact the water department at 574-773-4623.
Election board to meet in public
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will return from recess in an open public meeting on Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. in Room 104 of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
General agenda items to be discussed include: 2023 Municipal Election candidate list; public test — 6 p.m. Oct. 5; absentee voting options news release; early in-person — times, dates and locations; vote center list; postcard — early voting & vote centers; pollworker training schedule — times & dates; and Can-39 Legal Notice of Election — candidate & early voting attachments.
ServSafe food manager class/exam offeredGOSHEN — A ServSafe Food Manager class will take place Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen. Check-in will be at 7:45 a.m.
The full one-day training includes a manual and proctored exam. The certification is valid for five years. A photo identification with signature is required to take the exam (driver’s license, state ID, student ID, military ID, employee ID, U.S. green card, or valid passport).
To register with a credit card, visit https://cvent.me/qrR2rM or to register with a check, visit https://bit.ly/servsafe1024 to print out a mailable registration form. Registration deadline is Oct. 16.
ServSafe educates food service workers about food safety. ServSafe Food Protection Manager is the highest ServSafe certification. It satisfies Indiana requirements to become a Certified Food Protection manager and focuses on five aspects: foodborne microorganisms and allergens; personal hygiene; purchasing, receiving, and storage; preparing, cooking, and serving; and facilities, cleaning/sanitation, and managing pests.
For more information, contact Emily Christ at ewitters@purdue.edu or 574-533-0554. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call Emily at 574-533-0554 by Oct. 10.
Note: This course is intended for food service managers. To obtain a food service handler certification, a person must take the ServSafe Food Handler training.
NIPSCO gas work to impact Indiana Ave.
GOSHEN — NIPSCO Gas informed the city of Goshen of road work to install a new gas line that will be taking place on Berkey Avenue and South Indiana Avenue. The work started Monday and will continue through Oct. 27 (weather dependent).
There are three phases to NIPSCO’s work and they are as follows:
Phase 1 — Lane restrictions (only during the day) with flaggers from through Sept. 22 on Berkey Avenue (from Wheatland Drive to South Indiana Avenue) and South Indiana Avenue.
Phase 2 — Lane restrictions (only during the day) with flaggers from Sept. 22-Oct. 6 on South Indiana Avenue, north and south of the intersection with Berkey Avenue.
Phase 3 — Lane shift with two-way traffic from Oct. 6-Oct. 27 on South Indiana Avenue at the intersection with West Plymouth Avenue to just north of the entrance to the parking lot of First Baptist Church.
For more information on this project and other road construction projects visit the city’s interactive Road Closure Map: bit.ly/GoshenRoadClosureMap.