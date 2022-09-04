Gallery talk set
for Tuesday
ELKHART — Carolyn Bonnano, the Ruthmere Museum's communication coordinator , will present "Selected Women Poets: 1880-1950" Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave.
This is an opportunity to learn about a number of iconic women poets, such as Emily Dickinson, Anne Morrow Lindbergh, Sylvia Plath, Sarah Teasdale and Louise Bogan, a news release stated.
Gallery Talks feature a 20 -minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. They are sponsored by 1st Source Bank and are free and open to the public. For those who are are unable to attend, all Gallery Talks are recorded and uploaded to Ruthmere’s YouTube page (YouTube.com/RuthmereMuseum) within a few days after the event.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information or to register for Tuesday Gallery Talk, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
'The Odd Couple'
to open Friday
ELKHART — Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" will open Friday at Premier Arts, 410 S. Main St.
Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., according to a press release.
For more information, contact Premier Arts at 574-293-4469 or visit www.premierarts.org.