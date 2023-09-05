Bird walk set for Wednesday
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Parks will host a Wednesday Bird Walk Wednesday from 8–11 a.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park, located one mile south of US-33 on C.R. 31
The extended hike in September will give visitors the chance to see a variety of birds found here only during migration, such as warblers, flycatchers, vireos, and waterbirds.The group will head out at 8 a.m., so participant are asked plan travel time accordingly.
The Wednesday Bird Walks are free and open to ages 8+. To learn more, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Library activities set for September
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main, is hosting its first Paint & Sip program at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, in the downstairs meeting room.
“Join Emilia Layne for an evening creating a beautiful autumn tree painting while sipping sparkling grape juice and enjoying light snacks,” a news release stated.
The program has space for 20 participants and is filling up. Sign up to participate via the library’s digital calendar at https://tinyurl.com/SPLPaintandSip or in person at the library’s upstairs circulation desk.
For information, email Layne at elayne@syracuse.lib.in.us.
Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will have a chance to make new friends while grooving to different songs with the Move & Groove Club with Amber Cox at 4 p.m. Mondays, starting Sept. 11, in the downstairs meeting room.
Story time will continue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the children’s department. Preschool-aged children work their way through the alphabet while having stories read to them. Additionally, children’s librarian Megan Daumen has begun working in Spanish and American Sign Language. At the end of each session, there is usually a craft, too.
Sarah Wright will speak about shipwreck history and deep-sea exploration with the Homeschool Class at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13, in the downstairs meeting room. This session will be for the upper elementary levels — fourth through sixth grades — but Wright will return the following week to share shipwreck facts with lower elementary students — first through third grades — on Sept. 20.
For a full list of September’s Homeschool Class topics, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us/children.html.
Teens can help shape programs at the Syracuse Public Library by joining the Teen Advisory Board. Teens in grades six through 12 can fill out the online application, which is at tinyurl.com/SPLTeenAdvisory. T.A.B. will meet from 4-5 p.m. Monday in the Rosalyn Jones Room.
Teens and young adults, ages 16 to around 25, can also join the new “Dungeons & Dragons” group, which will meet from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 14, in the Rosalyn Jones Room. Bring dice or use the library’s collection. Players of all skill levels are welcome. For information, email Robert Rensberger at rrensberger@syracuse.lib.in.us.
Grubbs earns university award
NORTH MANCHESTER — Kyle Grubbs, senior assistant director of admissions, has been named the 2023 Christopher W. Garber Staff Member of the Year at Manchester University.
Garber was assistant vice president for operations at the University at the time of his death in 2015, a news release stated. The award recognizes an employee who demonstrates steadfast commitment to Manchester University and is a leader and collaborator who keeps the best interests of the University at heart.
Grubbs earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Manchester in 2012. She returned the next year to join the admissions team as a counselor. As time progressed, she grew to eventually hold her current position as senior assistant director. Over her 10-year career at Manchester, she has recruited hundreds of students and provides continued support during their time as Spartans, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.manchester.edu/about-man chester.