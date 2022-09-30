School trustees to meet Oct. 10
ELKHART — The Board of School Trustees of the Baugo Community School Corporation will meet in public session at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
The meeting will take place at the Jimtown Intermediate School Building, 58703 C.R. 3 South, a news release stated. The purpose of the session will be to discuss and hear objections and support regarding the proposed renovation of and improvements to facilities throughout the school corporation, including community center, site improvements and the purchase of equipment and technology.
Parks and rec board to meet
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation Board will meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Parks and Recreation Department, 229 S. Second St., a news release stated.
Early voting to start Oct. 12
GOSHEN — Voters in Goshen and Elkhart can take advantage of early voting beginning Oct. 12.
To learn more about absentee voting, call the Election Board at 574-535-6469. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
For more information, visit www.clerk.elkhartcounty.com or www.indianavoters.in.gov.
Hunters can donate deer
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers encourage Indiana hunters to donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers.
The Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer, a DNR news release stated.
The participating organizations notify food banks throughout Indiana when venison is ready to be collected from certified Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund butchers. The food banks distribute venison to soup kitchens and food pantries.
As a result of the 2021 deer hunting seasons, Hoosier hunters donated 879 harvested deer that resulted in 45,326 pounds of venison being donated, the release added.
For information on donating harvested deer and participating processors, visit sbf.IN.gov.
COVID event set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Minority Health Coalition and the Indiana Department of Health will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine/testing and flu shot event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines for people age 12 and older, and Moderna vaccines for people age 18 and older, will be available, a news release stated. The event will take place at the City of Elkhart Housing Authority, 1396 Benham Ave. No appointments are necessary.
To learn more, visit OurShot.IN.gov.
MACOG meeting canceled
SOUTH BEND — The Oct. 5 Michiana Area Council of Governments Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting has been canceled.
The next TTAC meeting will take place Nov. 2, on the 13th floor of the County-City Building in South Bend, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., a news release stated.
Comic book convention Oct. 8
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Comic Book Convention will take place Oct. 8.
The event will take place at Comfort Suites, 52939 U.S. 933, located at the corner of Cleveland and U.S. 31, just north of the Indiana Tollway (I-80 / I-90) at Exit 77, a news release stated.
The convention will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. Dealers will have a variety of comic books, new and old, as well as toys and related collectibles for sale.
For those who have have old comic books to get rid of there will be dealers there that are interested in buying them, the release added.
For further information, contact Alan at 309-657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics.