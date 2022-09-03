School board to host session
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The session will take place prior to the board meeting at the FCS Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
Benefit supper set for Friday
MIDDLEBURY — A benefit supper for the Galilean Children’s Home will take place at Middlebury Fire Station, 117 N. Main St., from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Supper will be served with a choice of smoked pork chops or Hiltys Barbeque boneless chicken thighs along with salad and dessert.
Carry-outs are available and there will also be a bake sale, all by donation.
Election board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will return from recess in an open public meeting Thursday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will take place in the election storage room, located in the basement of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., according to a news release.
General agenda items to be discussed include: candidate list, vote centers, poll worker training schedule, absentee by mail voting, early in-person voting schedule, CAN-39 and CAN-60 legal notice of general and special election, public test schedule, post card(s) and other items of interest.
Radio host to speak at GC
GOSHEN — Laura Smith, a co-host of Michiana’s Morning News during the week at 95.3 MNC and the weekly host of “The Way Home with Laura Smith,” will be the Umble Master Class presenter at Goshen College Sept. 13-14.
Smith has been in radio for more than 25 years, hosting programs such as “Living Better,” “The Saturday Cafe” and “Above and Beyond” on WABC Radio in New York City and SiriusXM. She also served as program director at both stations, a news release stated. She is currently the weekly host of “The Way Home with Laura Smith” on 95.3-FM Sundays in Michiana and daily in Greenwich, Connecticut, on WGCH, where she got her start 25 years ago.
Smith, who moved back to Elkhart two years ago from New York City, will share highlights of her professional journey in radio and as a voiceover artist during the Umble Master Class keynote address Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Umble Center, 1700 S. Main St.. The event is free and open to the public.
The Roy H. Umble Master Class brings nationally known practitioners and experts in communication and theater to the Goshen College campus annually for events and activities, the release added.
Parcell honored for library service
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., recognized Marcia Parcell for her 45 years of service at the library.
“Marcia has held many positions at the library over the years and has proven herself a faithful and long-time employee,” a news release stated. “Thank you Marcia for being an important part of our library family!”
Preschool story hour at the library introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a fun and interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet Sept. 19 and 20 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 who are registered for the program.
Children ages 18-36 months and their caregivers are invited for a time of interactive songs, rhymes and stories all designed to build early literacy skills during Beginning Story Hour. Registered participants will meet Sept. 21 at 10:15 a.m. for this program.
“How the Rhinoceros Got His Skin” is currently running on the library Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how the old cake-crumbs-under-the-skin routine is enough to give anybody wrinkles ... especially a rhino.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.