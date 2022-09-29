Indigenous Peoples Day set for Oct. 11
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen Community Relations Commission will host an Indigenous Peoples Day event at the Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Doors at the theater open at 6 p.m. with activity and information tables and a program starting in the theater auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the community.
Goshen and its surrounding region has history as land of the Potawatomi and Miami nations. The Goshen Public Library and the Goshen Historical Society will have reading materials and resources to learn about such local history.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/crc.
Course on aging offered
GOSHEN — Donald Lanctot will teach a course with the Lifelong Learning Institute titled, “She Ain’t Exactly Your Aunt Bea: Images of Aging in Elizabeth Strout’s Novel ‘Olive Kitteridge’”
LLI’s synopsis of the course reads that numerous articles and books are published each year attempting to show people the way to “age gracefully.” Many of these books seem to conceive the successful approach to aging as a function of some kind of positive thinking. Aging, according to this school of thought, is more a state of mind than it is anything else.
In her Pulitzer Prize winner novel “Olive Kitteridge,” contemporary American novelist Elizabeth Strout doesn’t offer a confident assessment of aging. Rather her work, which focuses on Olive, a retired math teacher, presents a wide range of expressions of what it means to grow old.
The class will take place over four sessions, discussing six stories from Strout’s novel of 13 stories, and also looking at one episode from the HBO series “Olive Kitteridge,” which starred Frances McDormand. Students will use the stories to reflect on the experience of aging, its opportunities, its threats and its inevitabilities. Strout infuses her stories with humor, wit, rich irony, and most of all, a deep love for her characters, the release reads.
The course will be taught from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 13, 18 and 20, and is available in person or online. The in-person classes will take place in the Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen. When registering, those who take part should inform coordinators which format each student is using.
The cost for the class for LLI members is $20, non-members $40, and free for Medicare/HUD with a $10 LLI membership.
Register by calling the Goshen College box office at 574-535-7566 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.life-learn.org.
‘Re-entry’ event set for next week
SOUTH BEND — Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Dismas House of Indiana, St. Joe County Public Library, The Beacon, and Life Outside Reentry Assistance are sponsoring a free re-entry simulation event.
At the event, guests will learn how challenging it is for individuals returning home from incarceration, a news release stated.
During the simulation, guests will navigate through the first four weeks of their journey back into society and will have to comply with all the requirements of supervised release including probation, parole and house arrest. They will assume the role of a newly returning citizen, complete tasks needed to be successful, experience real-life struggles and barriers people face, and after the simulation, participate in group discussions about individual experiences.
The re-entry simulation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 7 or Oct. 8 in the Ballroom of the St. Joe County Library, 304 S. Main St., South Bend.
Register on Everbrite by searching “Re-entry Simulation of St. Joseph County.” For more information, email clashe1952@hotmail.com.
Fire department fundraiser Nov. 19
ALBION — The Albion Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pancake, eggs, and sausage breakfast at the fire station Nov. 19.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse, at 210 Fire Station Drive on the east side of Albion. There will be a donation, with proceeds going toward AFD training and equipment.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/events/621439952905744.
4-H event set for Oct. 22
GOSHEN — A Discover & Experience 4-H event will take place Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Elkhart County Community Center at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds at 17746 C.R. 34 in Goshen.
This event is designed to give children and their parents an opportunity to meet 4-H leaders and club members, a news release stated.
4-H is open to all youth in grades K-2 (mini 4-H) and grades 3-12 (traditional 4-H). 4-H enrollment begins Saturday. The program fee is $15 for the year, per child in grades 3 and above.
For additional information or to enroll, visit https://v2.4honline.com/.