Head Start meeting today
SOUTH BEND — The Board of Directors for the Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties Head Start Consortium will meet today.
The meeting will take place at Lafayette School, Head Start Board Room, Portable 5, 245 N. Lombardy Drive, Door 1, South Bend, a news release stated.
The executive session is at 10 a.m., with a regular session at 10:15 a.m.
The meeting is open to public in accordance with social distancing guidelines, the release added.
Forestry Field Day set for next month
GRANGER — The Elkhart County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Forestry Field Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22.
The event will feature G. Philip Robertson, a professor of Plant, Soil and Microbial sciences at Michigan State University, a news release stated. It will offer a land management and bio energy approach for conservation practices.
The event will take place at Elkhart Community School’s ACCELL Farm, 51242 Ash Road, Granger.
To learn more, visit www.elkcoswcd.org.
Greencroft to host speaker event
GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County will be hosting “The U.S. Election System and Why the Russians Love It,” by Attorney Jack Cittadine, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10.
Cittadine was born and raised in Elkhart. He graduated from DePaul University and Northwestern law school. Upon graduation from law school he worked as an FBI agent. After that he practiced law in Elkhart for more than 50 years.
This free event will take place at the Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd., a news release stated, and online at www.life-learn.org.
School board to host session
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.
The session will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
$30,000 raised for area teachers, students
BRISTOL — The eighth annual Elkhart Education Foundation Golf Classic, sponsored by Kem Krest, took place Monday at Elcona Country Club in Bristol.
The event was attended by more than 100 people and saw 20 teams of local business and community leaders compete against each other in a golf scramble, a news release stated.
The Boling Vision Center team finished in first place with a score of 57.
“We want to take this opportunity to thank our staff, volunteers and our dedicated board members who put in so much effort to make this a successful event,” an EEF news release stated. “Special thank you to Amish Shah for chairing this year’s Golf Classic and the entire Kem Krest team for their support; it would not have been as successful without them.”
The Elkhart Education Foundation was founded in 2014 and has distributed more than $2 million back into the Elkhart schools, the release added. To learn more about them and how to support their efforts, visit elkhartedfoundation.org.
Plat committee to meet Oct. 13
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Plat Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 13
The meeting will take place at the Administration Building, rooms 104, 106 and 108, 117 N. Second St., a news release stated.
4-H to host education program
GOSHEN — “Educational Program: 10 Common Money Mistakes” will be presented by Annetta Jones, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Porter County.
This free program is being offered Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., and again at 6:30 p.m., at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, 17746 C.R. 34, Suite E. To take part, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu.