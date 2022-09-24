Burton to be honored Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, a news release stated.
Burton, a four-year veteran of the department in Richmond, was critically wounded in an Aug. 10 shooting which took place during a traffic stop, as reported by the Associated Press.
“Officer Burton dedicated four years and her life to the Richmond Police Department and lived the oath she took to serve and protect to the fullest,” Holcomb said in an earlier statement.
Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.
Vote for ‘Best in Show’
BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be hosting the fifth annual Jonathan Tuff Best in Show Gala Oct. 6 at the Lerner Theatre Crystal Ballroom.
The event is sold out, but HSEC is encouraging people to support the event by voting for their favorite local celebrity and pets, a news release stated.
This year there are nine local celebrity families, 11 dogs and two cats competing to be named “Best in Show” by collecting the most votes. Votes are $1 each and people are encouraged to vote often at https://qtego.net/qlink/elkharthumanesociety.
Swartley earns statewide award
INDIANAPOLIS — Barb Swartley, of Coldwell Banker, Elkhart Board of Realtors, is the winner of this year’s Indiana Good Neighbor award, presented at the Indiana Association of Realtors annual stakeholder meeting.
Swartley earned the award for her support of Lacasa, an organization focused on housing stability, affordability and neighborhood development in Elkhart County, a news release stated.
Swartley was nominated by her daughter, Christina Clauss, who followed in her footsteps to become a Realtor with Coldwell Banker (Goshen) as well. Clauss cited her mother’s rise from office administrative assistant to top Realtor confidant and advisor to local elected officials and prolific fundraiser and volunteer for groups such Lacasa as an inspiration for her own career.
The award is accompanied by a $5,000 contribution to the recipient’s chosen cause, and was made possible with the financial support of a new presenting sponsor, Ruoff Mortgage.
‘Waggin’’ event set for Sunday
ELKHART — The second annual dog and family-friendly Waggin’ in the Woods event will take place Sunday at the Elkhart Environmental Center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event, sponsored by by the EEC and Tracking in the Shadows pet rescue, will feature nature walks, $15 dog microchipping, a dog agility course, pet rescue organizations, an Ask-A-Vet booth with Dr. Covey, and others.
Dogs and their people may wear costumes, with a prize for the best-dressed pup. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Suggested donations include high-quality dog food, pet beds, pet toys, food/water dishes, leashes, collars, crates, treats and pet store gift cards.
To learn more, visit www.WagginInTheWoods.com.