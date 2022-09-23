Fall library programs underway
SYRACUSE — Children joining the Syracuse Public Library’s homeschool program will learn all about Hawaii, including its culture and geography, at the next session at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the downstairs meeting room.
Instructor Rebekah Sceniak will also share some of her experiences from her recent vacation to Hawaii.
Story time continues to meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and older children and tweens can also attend Monday Funday at 4 p.m. Sept. 26. Emilia Layne will challenge them to complete a one-of-a-kind taste test challenge.
The library is located at 115 E. Main St. To learn more, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Pancake breakfast set for Oct. 1
BRISTOL — On Oct. 1 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Bonneyville Mill will host a pancake breakfast event.
The event will feature sausage and pancakes made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground buckwheat flour, a news release stated.
Admission to the breakfast is $6 per person, and free to ages 4 and under. Bonneyville Mill County Park is located 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of Ind. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. Meet at the Feedlot Shelter, adjacent to the mill’s main parking lot.
Dating back to the mid-1830s, Bonneyville is Indiana’s oldest continuously operating gristmill and offers visitors a taste of local history with fresh stone-ground flour, produced daily. In addition to the breakfast, the event will offer visitors the chance to watch flour-grinding demonstrations, explore the mill on a self-guided tour, and snag some stone-ground products to take home. There will also be drawings for 1-pound flour bags every 30 minutes during the event, the release added.
Explore more upcoming programs and park activities at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Plant exchange set for Oct. 1
ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks will be offering a Fall Plant Exchange Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Cobus Creek County Park.
The plant exchange is a chance to bring in healthy perennials, shrubs, seeds and bulbs to swap with other gardeners’ extra plants, a news release stated. Participants are welcome to bring in as many plants for trade as they like, but are asked to label their plants beforehand.
Plants brought in for trade should be healthy, and rooted in soil in a container.
At the end of the exchange, all participants may enter for a chance to take home a door prize donated by Stone Ridge Landscaping. This event is free to the public and no registration is required, however, participants planning to take part in the exchange should arrive early, the release added.
Cobus Creek County Park is located at located at 30680 C.R. 8 in Elkhart. More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
For more information regarding the event, contact Phelicia Jozwiak, Interpretive Naturalist at pjozwiak@elkhartcounty.com or at 574-875-7422.
College fair set for Monday
GOSHEN — Goshen High School is hosting the Elkhart County College Fair Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the school’s auxiliary gym at 401 Lincolnway East.
Students and parents from any area schools are welcome to attend and should enter the school through Door M, a news release stated. The armed services and over 55 post-secondary schools will be represented.
Financial aid experts will also be available for students and parents to learn about the college financial aid process.
This event is an opportunity for students to talk with college representatives to learn more about their school and gather information on what different schools have to offer, the release added. A wide range of post-secondary schools will be represented with two-year, four-year, technical, public and private schools all planning to attend.