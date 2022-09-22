Clog dancing set for next month
GOSHEN — A class in Appalachian-style clog dancing will take place at the Community Church of Waterford, 65154 C.R. 21.
The class will run from Oct. 6 to Dec. 1 each day except Thanksgiving, a news release stated. Those who take part will learn the basic steps of this traditional dance form during the eight-week session.
Much of the dancing does not need a partner and all music styles are used. Families are welcome no special equipment is needed.
The cost is $40. Call ahead to sign up. To learn more, call Director Becky Hochstetler at 574-773-3569, or assistant directors Maribeth Rhodes at 574-596-9483 or Sharon Stuckman at 574-457-2258.
School trustees meeting canceled
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting previously scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
Grace College appoints new leaders
WINONA LAKE — Grace College has appointed Dr. Kevin Roberts as provost and Dr. Nathan Harris as vice president of advancement.
New to the college, Harris is filling the role formerly held by Grace College President Dr. Drew Flamm before he assumed the presidency in July, a news release stated. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Malone University as well as a Master of Divinity, Master of Theology in Pedagogy and doctorate in Biblical Studies from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo.
Roberts has taught for more than 19 years in the School of Behavioral Sciences and most recently serving as dean. Before that, he worked in counseling and testing for a decade in various clinical practice settings. Roberts holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts in Counseling from Grace College and a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology from Adler School of Professional Psychology. He’s a published author and is co-authoring a commentary focused on the book of Proverbs to be released this year. He is a licensed clinical mental health counselor and a licensed clinical addiction counselor, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.grace.edu.
Parent-teacher conferences Monday
GOSHEN — Goshen Jr. High School will host parent-teacher conferences Monday from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
The conferences will take place at 1216 S. Indiana Ave. in the GJHS Main Gym, a news release stated. Teachers and translators will be available to meet with parents.
If parents have specific questions for a teacher or they want to schedule an in-person meeting or phone conversation for a different day, they may email teachers using the staff emails found at https://www.goshenschools.org/staff-directory. Sort by Goshen Jr. High School to see only the GJHS teachers.
Museum to host ‘Kluckers’ Saturday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., will be presenting the Acting Ensemble’s “Kluckers: Indiana and the 1920s KKK,” a play written and directed by Jim Geisel.
The performance will be take place Saturday a news release stated. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at http://www.actingensemble.com/box-office/ or at the door.
“The press was instrumental in beginning the decline of the KKK, especially Boyd Gurley, editor of the Indianapolis Times during the 1920s,” the release stated. “Under his leadership the newspaper doggedly pursued information about the corruption and political influence of the KKK. That exposure led to a significant reduction in membership and influence of the Klan and to the receipt by the Indianapolis Times of a Pulitzer Prize in 1928.”
Afterward, the audience will be led in discussion about the role of the media in exposing corruption, the parallels today in the nation, in Indiana and locally and what citizens to support truth and honesty of the press.
“In the absence of the courage and perseverance of Boyd Gurley and the Indianapolis Times the power of the Klan may have continued well beyond when it did,” the release added.