Goshen High School to host college fair
GOSHEN — Goshen High School is hosting the Elkhart County College Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the school’s auxiliary gym, 401 Lincolnway East.
Students and parents from any area schools are welcome to attend and should enter the school through Door M, according to a news release. The Armed Services and over 55 post-secondary schools will be represented.
Financial aid experts will also be available for students and parents to learn about the college financial aid process.
This event is an opportunity for students to talk with college representatives to learn more about their school and gather information on what different schools have to offer, the release notes.
A wide range of post-secondary schools will be represented with two-year, four-year, technical, public and private schools all planning to attend.
Elkhart launches cemetery site locator
ELKHART — During Monday’s Elhart City Council meeting, the Cemetery Department and the GIS team from Public Works officially launched a new website that will allow burial locations to be found in any of Elkhart’s three cemeteries.
To view the site, go online to: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/be20562ffa17409494f4911bbb07afa3.
Through the website, loved ones can be searched by name and directions to their exact burial locations provided, according to a news release.
This project was a joint effort between cemetery staff and GIS staff; Charlie Choate, cemetery director; Hannah Colburn, cemetery coordinator; Matt Heineman, GIS and records manager; and GIS technicians Dominic Lucito and Gio Alvarez. This team was able to complete the project in less than 10 months.
“When people visit one of our cemeteries, they often need the assistance of cemetery staff to locate their loved one,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said. “This website will allow visitors at any time to easily and independently locate the burial site of their loved one. I am so impressed with the work done by our cemetery and GIS team to provide this elevated level of service to our cemetery guests.”
Town Council to meet Thursday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Roger D. Yoder Council Room of the Shipshewana Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St., according to a news release.
Fairfield school board to meet
GOSHEN — The Fairfield Board of School Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Fairfield Community Schools’ Central Office, 67240 C.R. 31.
The board will meet to discuss and hear from the public support for and objections to the proposed supplemental payment and amendment superintendent’s contract for Carrie Cannon, which will be effective for the current school year, according to a news release.
Cannon’s annual base salary shall increase by $3,000. In all other respects, her current 2022-23 contract shall remain the same.
Boot Lake Prairie Hike planned
ELKHART — The public is invited to join Elkhart County Parks at 6 p.m. Friday at Boot Lake Nature Preserve, just off C.R. 3, for a Boot Lake Prairie Hike.
Today’s prairies give viewers an idea about what a prairie would have looked like 200 years ago. There will be a short introduction of the history of Boot Lake and then a hike to the lake and prairie to discuss the various unique prairie plants and their roles, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to come dressed for the weather. The entire walk may last about an hour and a half.
The event is free, however, advance registration is required by Thursday at https://elkhartcountyparks.org/events/prairie-hike-9-23-22/.
For more information regarding the event, contact Interpretive Naturalist Andy Langdon at alangdon@elkhartcounty.com or 574-875-7422.