MACOG meeting in Goshen Wednesday
GOSHEN — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Schrock Pavilion, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
The agenda can be found ahead of time at www.macog.com or at macog.com/ttac_agendas.html. Any public comments regarding items on the TTAC meeting agenda, contact macogdir@macog.com prior to the meeting — note “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line. The meeting will also be open to public comment during the live-stream and in-person, a news release stated.
According to their website, MACOG is a voluntary organization of local governments that studies and attempts to resolve, for the benefit of each member and the region, areas of interlocal issues, which includes but is not limited to transportation, transit, economic development, environment, and other issues that impact the region.
Members of the public are invited to attend the Wednesday meeting at www.youtube.com/live/IaCfCWs6 69w?si=WrJkG1MnQ LdFLM7B or in-person.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The purpose will be to receive information about and interview prospective employees, a news release stated.
The session will take place Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
To learn more, visit www.concord.k12.in.us.
Financial program set for Sept. 21
GOSHEN — “Apps Can Save You Time & Money” free educational program presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
This program is being offered Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, 17746 C.R. 34 East, a news release stated.
Register by calling Jenn at the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. To request a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call Emily Christ at 574-533-0554 two weeks prior to the program.
To learn more, visit extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/index.html.
Town council to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the town hall, 1201 N. Townline Road.
FSSA announces security breach
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday that software used by managed care entity CareSource experienced a security breach that exposed protected health information of some Indiana Medicaid members.
The names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, gender, medical conditions, diagnoses, medications, allergies, health conditions, member ID and plan name of 212,193 members of Indiana Medicaid who are part of a CareSource managed care plan may have been exposed in the breach, a news release stated.
The breach occurred in the MOVEit application used by CareSource. The MOVEit application breach affected companies and organizations worldwide and occurred in late May.
CareSource immediately remediated the breach. CareSource notified FSSA and is contacting all Medicaid members affected with information and options for credit monitoring, the release added.
For questions or additional information, contact CareSource at 1-866-764-7020 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, or visit www.in.gov/fssa.