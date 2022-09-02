School trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will host a workshop Tuesday, immediately following its regular 6 p.m. meeting.
The workshop will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, for the purpose of strategic planning, according to a news release.
MACOG to host Wednesday meeting
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The agenda is available at macog.com/ttac_agendas.html, a news release stated.
Public comments regarding items on the TTAC meeting agenda can be sent to macogdir@macog.com prior to the meeting. Add “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line. The meeting will also be open to public comment during the livestream and in-person.
Members of the public are invited to the meeting either live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/E2pzfiyaVJM or in-person at the Schrock Pavilion located in Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
Town council to meet Tuesday
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at town hall, 100 W. Waterford St., a news release stated.
ECS to host bilingual event
ELKHART — On Thursday, Elkhart and Bristol families are invited to the first “Bienvenidos: Somos Elkhart / Welcome: We Are Elkhart” event at the Elkhart High School Freshman Division, 1 Blazer Blvd., formerly Elkhart Central High School, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Elkhart Community Schools designed the event around the greatest needs of families, with an additional focus on Latino families who may be new to Elkhart and ECS, a news release stated. Information, available in English and Spanish, will include registration information, pre-K opportunities, athletic opportunities, information about EHS Schools of Study and Elkhart Area Career Center programs, and other information. Additionally, community partners will be on hand to discuss literacy, mental health, healthcare and job training.
ECS currently serves 3,461 “English Learner” students, which is 27.96% of the district’s total population. Over 36% of ECS students identify as Hispanic.
All families are welcome to attend the event and interpreters will be on hand to assist families, the release added. The event will include free childcare (ages 4-12), refreshments and door prizes. There is no cost to attend.
To learn more, visit www.elkhart.k12.in.us.
Rummage sale to benefit library
MILFORD — The Friends of the Library will be hosting a rummage sale Sept. 14-17 to raise funds to help support the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St.
The group is currently looking for donations of items in good condition to be sold at the sale, a news release stated. A variety of items will be accepted, however, large appliances, TVs, mattresses, car seats or baby beds cannot be accepted. Those with items to donate are asked to take them to Apostolic Church Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Higbee St., Sept. 14 or 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, the release added. MPL serves Van Buren and East Jefferson townships in Kosciusko County, so those who live in one of these townships are eligible for a library card. Anyone over the age of 6 can go to the library and fill out a library card application. Those younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian sign the application, though. Adults must bring a photo ID and something that shows their current address in order to apply for a card.
To learn more about library programs, visit www.milford.lib.in.us or call 574-658-4312.