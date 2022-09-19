Elkhart council meeting today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Common Council will meet at 7 p.m. today in the council chambers of Elkhart City Hall, 229 S. Second St.
The meeting can also be viewed electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live, according to a news release.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on the following link: https://coei.webex.com. The Event Number is 2316 971 0330. If the event is asking for a password to register, use: Council22.
To view the meeting on Facebook, go online to www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting, the release notes. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Goshen library board to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the library auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St.
The meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed 2023 budgets, according to a news release. Public input is welcome on the library’s proposed 2023 budgets.
Library officials stated in a news release that the total proposed budgets and levy amounts have been published in accordance with Indiana law, and the library board will take action to approve the final 2023 budgets during its next regular meeting on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
MCS school board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Schools school board will hold a public budget hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive.
The budget hearing will be followed by the board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the administration center, according to a news release.
Wakarusa council to meet Wednesday
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will be having a town council meeting at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Wakarusa Water Treatment Facility, 400 Maple Lane.
The offsite town council meeting is to discuss improvements to the Water Treatment Facility, according to a news release. The next council meeting will be held Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. The next work session will be held Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Wakarusa library hosting book club
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library is inviting adults (grades 9 and older) to discuss “Breathing Lessons” by Anne Tyler at the next Borrowers Book Club at 10 a.m. Oct. 1.
Registration is required for this event and books are available at the library upon registration, according to a news release.
All Story Hours will take a break and not meet on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 (Preschool Story Hour) and Oct. 5 (Beginning Story Hour).
The Friends of the Library will meet at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4, the release notes.
“My Own Self” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a little boy learns — in a most unusual way — to mind his mother.