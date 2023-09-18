Head Start meeting set for Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Board of Directors for the Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties Head Start Consortium will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Lafayette School, Door 1, Head Start Board Room, Room 1 245 N. Lombardy Drive, Door 1.
Meeting at Lafayette School is open to public and media in accordance with social distancing guidelines, a news release stated. In addition, members of the public may access the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89292488353.
The meeting ID is 892 9248 8353, One tap mobile, +16469313860, ,89292488353# US, +13017158592, ,89292488353# US (Washington DC).
Parks and rec board to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 4 p.m. today at Parks Administrative Building, 524 E. Jackson St.
To join the webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570
- , or call 301-715-8592 or 312 626 6799. The webinar ID is 897 3648 2570. Dial 9 to “raise hand” and speak during the public comment portion.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the library auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St.
Public input is welcome on the library’s proposed 2024 budgets, a news release stated. The total proposed budgets and levy amounts have been published in accordance with Indiana law. The Library Board will take action to approve the final 2024 budgets during its next regular meeting Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.
To learn more, visit goshenpl.lib.in.us.
Kids Klub starts Sept. 27
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Church of God invites all community children to its Wednesday night Kids Klub starting Sept. 27.
All children ages five through fifth grade are welcome to attend. The evening starts at 6 p.m. with a free meal for the children and their families followed by activities from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Activities include singing, stories, games, crafts and adventures wandering through the Bible.
Kids Klub will take place every Wednesday evening during the school year and will not take place during school breaks or if school is cancelled due to inclement weather.
Syracuse Church of God is located at 104 E. Washington St., one block north of the Syracuse Public Library. For more information, call 574-457-2796, visit www.syracusechurchofgod.com or find the event on Facebook.
GHS to host college fair
GOSHEN — Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, is hosting the Elkhart County College Fair the evening of Sept. 25.
The evening will start with a Financial Aid presentation from 6-6:30 p.m. in the GHS Auditorium and be followed by the College Fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the school’s auxiliary gym, a news release stated. Students and parents from any area schools are welcome to attend and should enter the school through the GHS Main Entrance. The Armed Services and over 50 colleges will be represented. Financial Aid experts will also be available during the fair for students and parents to learn about the college financial aid process.
“This event is a great opportunity for students to talk with college representatives to learn more about their school and gather information on what different schools have to offer,” the release added. “ A wide range of post-secondary schools will be represented with 2-year, 4-year, technical, public, and private schools all planning to attend.”
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/events/goshen-high-school/elkhart-county-regional-college-fair/689494834540300.