Public can speak on rate change
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Bristol Town Hall, 303 E. Vistula St., concerning a water utility rate change.
The change specifically amends Chapter 51 of the Bristol Town Ordinance, Title V, Section(s) 51.01;51.02;51.04;and 51.06 of the Bristol Town Code.
School board to meet
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Schools Board will have a public budget hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Administration Center.
The regular board meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Agenda items include:
Advertising for bids for the Orchard View Kitchen Project
Approval of a new pay rate for bus drivers in training
Elkhart Council to meet
ELKHART — The Common Council of Elkhart will meet at 7 p.m. Monday electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on the provided link: https://coei.webex.com
The event number is 2316 971 0330
If the event is asking for a password to register, use: Council22
To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Church to offer pork during festival
NAPPANEE — Nappanee United Methodist Church will again be offering pork at its booth at the Nappanee Apple Festival this weekend. This year the booth will be located close to the American Legion, which is located at 201 W. Lincoln St.
Railroad museum receives grant for new roof
INDIANAPOLIS — Through its Heritage Support Grants program, the Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 in the second half of 2022 to 12 local historical societies and organizations representing 11 Indiana counties.
The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum received $4,322 to install a new roof for the New York Central 1905 Caboose #19211, helping to prevent deterioration of the inside of the caboose and allowing the organization to better interpret the railroad car’s importance.
The IHS’s Heritage Support Grants program supports local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites. The grants fund projects that meet high-priority needs in the areas of Collections Stewardship, DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion), Sustainability and Planning.
Heritage Support Grants are provided by the Indiana Historical Society and made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The current iteration of the program will award $2.5 million to local historical organizations until 2024. Learn more at www.indianahistory.org/grants.
Guidelines and applications are available on the IHS website at www.indianahistory.org/grants or by calling the IHS at 317-232-1882.