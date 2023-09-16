Pottery tour to begin Thursday
GOSHEN — The Northern Indiana Clay Alliance announces its upcoming Michiana Pottery Tour featuring over 50 ceramic artists from the region and around the country.
Set for Thursday and Friday, this year’s event will be the largest to date, with 10 artist studio locations open for shoppers across northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
This year’s event will be the 12th iteration of the Michiana Pottery Tour, founded in 2012 by local ceramic artists Justin Rothshank, Dick Lehman, and Mark Goertzen.
Shoppers can learn more about this year’s lineup of artists, find directions to studio locations, and more at MichianaPotteryTour.com.
World Heart Day set for Sept. 29
GOSHEN — To promote heart health, nurses from Goshen Heart & Vascular Center and Goshen Hospital are partnering with first responders to share their expertise on World Heart Day Sept. 29.
The World Heart Federation declares World Heart Day each year to raise awareness on cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of death globally.
That day there will be two events at local fire stations: the first from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Benton Fire Department, 68073 U.S. Highway 33; and from 1:30 – 3 p.m. at Goshen Fire Station #3, 1203 College Avenue.
At these drop-in events, participants can learn about risk factors for heart disease, how chronic health conditions affect heart health, how to recognize when someone may be having a heart attack and how to perform hands-only CPR. Blood pressure screenings will also be available.
The public is invited to attend and bring any questions related to their heart health, the release added.
For questions about the events, please call 574-364-3953 or visit www.GoshenHealth.com.