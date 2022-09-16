Governor reappoints police chief
LIGONIER — Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer was reappointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to the Law Enforcement Training Board.
Shearer’s appointment will run through July 31, 2026.
Scouting enrollment ramps up
SOUTH BEND — Right now, hundreds of future leaders are beginning their pathways to achievement by becoming Scouts.
Fall enrollment has already begun throughout the territory of the BSA LaSalle Council, where boys and girls ages 5 through 17 are met with opportunities to learn, grow, have fun and experience all kinds of unique activities, according to a news release.
Scouting activities feature established programs that can be tailored to a young person’s interests and are compatible with a busy family’s schedule.
Programs are organized by age range and are available for both boys and girls:
• Cub Scouts (ages 5 to 10): Dens are either all-boy or all-girl. Packs come in three varieties: all-boy dens, all-girl dens, or a mix of all-boy dens and all-girl dens.
• Scouts BSA (ages 11 to 17): Troops are either all-boy or all-girl. Linked troops are an option.
BSA LaSalle Council serves areas throughout northern Indiana and southern Michigan, including Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Starke, Marshall and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan.
Those wishing to enroll in a local Scouting program are invited to visit https://beascout.scouting.org/. At that link, local chapters can be looked up by ZIP code and the application process can be completed. Registration can also be completed through the organization’s texting platform by sending a text to 833-268-5758 with the keycode JOINBSA.
For individuals interested in forming their own chapters, more information can be found by calling the LaSalle Council’s leadership at 574-289-0337.
Commissioners to consider zoning petitions
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will consider various zoning petitions during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104, according to a news release.
SNHU announces summer 2022 president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University recently announced the following students as having been named to the summer 2022 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list, according to a news release. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
Named to the list were: Dakota Baldwin of Bristol; Jessie Malone of Elkhart; Evan Rodecki of Elkhart; Armando Quintanilla of Elkhart; Eduardo Barron of Elkhart; Amber Poling of Middlebury; Sendy Cadena of Syracuse; Samantha Shrock of Wakarusa; Sagarika McCullough of Ligonier; Alyssa Crum of Ligonier; and Jorie Feldman of Rochester.
Commissioners to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will each meet in regular session on Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. The public is invited to attend.
The commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency.