Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in a public hearing to discuss the 2024 budget.
The meeting will take place at the library’s meeting room, 101 N. Main St.
Goshen council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday.
The one main agenda item relates to Ordinance 5164: Ordinance for Appropriations and Tax Rates (First Reading), the proposed city of Goshen budget for 2024, a news release stated.
The agenda packet includes the following information about the proposed budget and the review and approval process:
• A letter from Mayor Leichty about the proposed budget and draft Ordinance 5164:
• The 2024 Budget Overview presentation from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisers:
• The 2024 Spending Plan for the City of Goshen, which was prepared by Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Jeffery Weaver and includes the Form 1 schedules (59 pages):
• The minutes of the Sept. 19, 2022 initial budget hearing, which includes Mayor Stutsman’s Budget Letter for 2023.
Council members are encouraged to review the Sept. 19, 2022, council minutes because the mayor and Amber Nielsen of Baker Tilly will discuss many of the same issues addressed last year, the release added. The minutes also include answers to questions Councilors asked last year, and which are likely to come up again, including how the budget is put together, historical financial information, revenue and revenue estimates, cash balances, property tax values and rates and the circuit breaker law.
The meeting agenda can be found at goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/14116_2023-9-18-Council-Packet-Web.pdf.
The livestream of the meeting is at us02web.zoom.us/j/83165121834, or by calling 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099, and the meeting ID 831 6512 1834
The next regular Council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Wreath council cancelled
ELKHART — The wreath-laying ceremony originally set for Saturday at Island Park has been cancelled.