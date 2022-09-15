Check-Up Day at Parkview LaGrange
LAGRANGE — Anyone who needs lab testing prior to a medical appointment should mark their calendar for Sept. 22. Parkview LaGrange Hospital will host a Check-Up Day event from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
Check-Up Day, held in conjunction with the Parkview Center for Healthy Living, makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost. This appointment-only event takes place in Conference Rooms A and B on the lower level; walk-ins cannot be accepted.
Changes have been made to test packages and pricing for 2022. Fasting is not required for these single tests: glycohemoglobin A1C ($30) and thyroid stimulating hormone, known as TSH ($35).
Wellness packages have been simplified from the past. Instead of packages A, B, C and D, participants can now choose from the customizable Green Package and the deluxe Diamond Package.
The Green Package includes a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50. In addition, participants can opt to add any of these tests onto the Green Package: comprehensive metabolic profile (CMP), $25; complete blood count (CBC), $15; thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), $30; prostate specific antigen (PSA, for men), $30; and vitamin D, $40.
The Diamond Package consists of the basic Green Package PLUS the CMP, CBC, TSH and PSA for a total cost of $115. Those who wish to purchase a Diamond Package without the PSA may do so for $100.
The vitamin D test can be added to either the Green or the Diamond Package for a fee of $40.
Anyone selecting a wellness package must fast for 10 to 12 hours before their appointment. During fasting, it is OK to take sips of water and regular medications as prescribed. Questions may be directed to 260-347-8125. Information can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays.
Participants must register ahead by calling 260-347-8125. Callers should leave a message including their name and phone number if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living team member is not available at the time of the call. Payment by credit card at the time of registration is required.
The Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus is located at 207 N. Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange. Guests may park in the north parking lot and take the lobby stairs down to Conference Rooms A and B. Those who have problems negotiating stairs may enter the building through the lower-level doors near the café entrance. To get to the lower-level entrance and parking lot, drive past the main hospital entrance and turn left onto W. 050 North; the turn-in is immediately on the left.
For the safety of Check-Up Day guests and staff, masks must be worn at all times in the hospital per Parkview Health policy.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will not be on site during this Check-Up Day. However, the Care Mobile visits the hospital parking lot on the third Monday of each month. To make an appointment, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (774-8632).
Free suicide prevention training still available
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital will continue to offer free suicide prevention training to the community through year-end.
Trainers from the hospital teach QPR, which stands for question, persuade and refer. The goal of QPR classes is to save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training. Just as CPR training equips the learner to provide an emergency response to someone experiencing a physical health crisis, QPR equips them to act in a mental health crisis.
Anyone 18 and older can learn QPR in a couple hours and become prepared to recognize the signs of someone at risk of suicide, offer hope and connect that person to expert, compassionate care.
Classes will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the following dates through the end of the year: • Tuesday, Sept. 20 (virtual class via Microsoft Teams app); Tuesday, Oct. 18 (in-person class at PLH); Tuesday, Nov. 15 (virtual class via Microsoft Teams app); Tuesday, Dec. 20 (in-person class at PLH).
To participate in a virtual class, individuals will need to have access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with the free app Microsoft Teams. Due to the nature of the subject matter and the types of discussions that arise in the training, all participants must be able to use a video connection that enables them to see and hear each other, and the Microsoft Teams app works well for that purpose.
Registration is required at least three days prior to the preferred training date, and capacity is limited. To register, visit parkview.com/preventsuicide. For additional information, or to inquire about training for small groups, call 260-463-9270.