Candidate forum set for today
ELKHART — The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County is hosting a Municipal Candidate Forum today at 6 p.m.
The forum will take place at the downtown branch of the Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St.
To learn more or RSVP, contact info@lwvec.org or call 574-501-3515.
Mercado Day set for Friday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library downtown branch, 300 S. Second St., is hosting Mercado Day from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.
Games of lotería will take place at 6 p.m. leading into the final Curbside Concerts of the season.
The parking lot at the library will have booths of vendors selling jewelry, handmade items, plus other Hispanic-owned local businesses. Tropicana Ice Cream Shop and Hotdogeddy’s will be selling food.
Grupo Renacer takes the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Los Ortega around 8:15 p.m. and finally Rica Obsesion, an Elkhart Jazz Festival favorite from Chicago, takes the stage at 10 p.m.
Concert attendees are asked to bring a camp chair. For more information, visit MyEPL.org/events.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday, to host a 2024 budget workshop.
The workshop will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
Wreath laying set for Friday
ELKHART — Elkhart-Arsinoe Martin Circle No. 78 Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic is having a wreath laying in honor of the Constitution of the United States Friday at 2 p.m. at the Bicentennial of the Constitution of the United States Monument, Island Park, 200 E. Sycamore.
People should park at Lindquist-Bicentennial Park at 147 N. Elkhart Ave. and walk over the footbridge to the monument. Wreaths may be brought and presented.