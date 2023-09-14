Local Briefs 1

Candidate forum set for today

ELKHART — The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County is hosting a Municipal Candidate Forum today at 6 p.m.

The forum will take place at the downtown branch of the Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St.

To learn more or RSVP, contact info@lwvec.org or call 574-501-3515.

Mercado Day set for Friday

ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library downtown branch, 300 S. Second St., is hosting Mercado Day from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.

Games of lotería will take place at 6 p.m. leading into the final Curbside Concerts of the season.

The parking lot at the library will have booths of vendors selling jewelry, handmade items, plus other Hispanic-owned local businesses. Tropicana Ice Cream Shop and Hotdogeddy’s will be selling food.

Grupo Renacer takes the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Los Ortega around 8:15 p.m. and finally Rica Obsesion, an Elkhart Jazz Festival favorite from Chicago, takes the stage at 10 p.m.

Concert attendees are asked to bring a camp chair. For more information, visit MyEPL.org/events.

School trustees to meet Monday

ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday, to host a 2024 budget workshop.

The workshop will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.

Wreath laying set for Friday

ELKHART — Elkhart-Arsinoe Martin Circle No. 78 Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic is having a wreath laying in honor of the Constitution of the United States Friday at 2 p.m. at the Bicentennial of the Constitution of the United States Monument, Island Park, 200 E. Sycamore.

People should park at Lindquist-Bicentennial Park at 147 N. Elkhart Ave. and walk over the footbridge to the monument. Wreaths may be brought and presented.

