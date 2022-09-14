Oaklawn accepting talent show applications
ELKHART — Oaklawn, a mental health and addiction services agency, will give away $11,000 in cash prizes in May at its second annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent.
Applications to audition are open through Oct. 28, with auditions Nov. 13 at the Lerner Theatre, according to a news release. Acts can include a variety of entertainment talent — from singers/songwriters and bands to comedians, magicians, dancers and more.
Contestants, who must live in Elkhart or St. Joseph counties, will audition before a panel of three judges. Judges will pick the top four acts to advance to Oaklawn’s Got Talent on May 12, 2023. There, the audience will vote to determine who wins a grand prize of $5,000, a second prize of $3,000, a third prize of $2,000 and a fourth prize of $1,000.
Oaklawn’s Got Talent is Oaklawn’s largest annual fundraiser, and the event will raise money for local mental health and addiction treatment services, the release notes.
The application and full contest rules are available at www.oaklawn.org/ogt.
Elkhart schools to hold town hall
ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools will hold a town hall meeting to discuss school matters at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Elkhart High School Auditorium, 2608 California Road.
For more information, contact Dora Sauserman, executive assistant to the district counsel/chief of staff with ECS, at 574-262-5515
DNR warns of avian influenza surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this year.
Avian influenza declined through the summer months, however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease, according to a news release.
DNR advises hunters to be aware of a potential resurgence of avian influenza as the waterfowl hunting seasons progress.
Symptoms of avian influenza can differ depending on the individual animal, and some animals that have the virus do not display any symptoms.
Waterfowl with symptoms will often display unusual behaviors such as swimming in circles, tremors, a twisted neck, and/or have a general lack of coordination. In addition, sick birds may display nasal discharge, a cough, sneezing and/or diarrhea, the release notes.
Anyone who sees birds displaying these signs, or who finds multiple dead birds in a single area, is asked to report the case to Indiana DNR at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.
To read more about avian influenza, go online to on.IN.gov/avian-flu.
Pesticide applicator workshop planned
FORT WAYNE — Commercial pesticide applicators looking for license credits in some of the hard-to-find categories can soon find just what they are looking for thanks to Purdue Extension.
A multi-category commercial pesticide applicator workshop is scheduled for Nov. 1 in Fort Wayne. This event will be held in the Walb Ballroom on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus, and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee for this training is $80, and registration is now open at the following site: bit.ly/pfwcch22.
For commercial applicators attending this program, the following categories will be awarded five CCH credits: 1-Agricultural Pest Management; 2-Forest Pest Control; 3A-Ornamental Pest Management; 3B-Turf Pest Management; 4-Seed Treatment; 5-Aquatic Pest Management; 6-Industrial Weed Management; 7A-Industrial, Institutional, Structural and Health Related Pest Management; 7B-Termite Control; 7D-Fumigation; 8-Community-Wide Mosquito Management; and 11-Aerial Application. Four CCH credits will be awarded to those with the RT-Registered Technician license.
For more information, contact Ann Kline at the Purdue Extension–Noble County office at 260-636-2111.