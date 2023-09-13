Gallery talk set for Saturday
GOSHEN — Janneken Smucker, a Goshen College graduate and a foremost authority on Amish and other American quilts, will present a gallery talk Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Good Library Gallery at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St. She will discuss the Amish and Mennonite quilts in the exhibit, “A Cabinet of Curiosities: Quilts, Clocks, Ceramics, Fraktur,” a news release stated. The public is invited to this free program.
Smucker, is professor of history at West Chester University near Philadelphia. She graduated from Goshen High School in 1994 and from Goshen College in 1998.
Smucker is best known for “Amish Quilts: Crafting an American Icon,” published by Johns Hopkins University. Her new book, “A New Deal for Quilts,” explores the federal government’s use of quilts and quilt-making in the New Deal during the Great Depression. It will be released in October at the International Quilt Museum of the University of Nebraska. Smucker will be the guest curator for an exhibit of the same title.
Currently Smucker is working for the Smithsonian American Art Museum with its recent acquisition Faith and Stephen Brown’s large collection of Amish quilts. For the Smithsonian’s exhibit of these quilts, opening in March 2024, “Patterns and Paradox: The Quilts of Amish Women,” Smucker has composed the labels and written the catalog, the release added.
Genealogical society to meet Sept. 21BRISTOL — “Freemasonry: A history and its changes” will be the upcoming program for the Elkhart County Genealogical Society Sept. 21.
Alex Andersen, a member of the George Washington Masonic Lodge No. 325 in Bristol, will give the history of the Masons, one of the oldest fraternal organizations in the world, and tell how it has changed over the years, a news release stated. The meeting will take place at the Bristol Public Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St., at 1 p.m.
The event is free and all are welcome. Questions about the program may be directed to Mona Gehring at elkhartcountygenealogist@gmail.com.
‘Neature Hike’ set for Saturday
ELKHART — A “Neature Hike” will take place starting at Cobus Creek Shelter at Cobus Creek County Park, 30680 C.R. 8 Saturday at 2 p.m., a news release stated.
This hike will last an hour to an hour and a half and will wind through woodlands, fields, wetlands and prairies. No registration required, and participants are asked to come dressed for the weather.
For more information regarding this specific event, contact Andy Langdon, Interpretive Naturalist, at alangdon@elkhartcounty.com or 574-875-7422.
For more information about other upcoming events visit elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Library programs underway
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., is adding a new children’s program: the Move & Groove Club. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will make new friends while grooving to different songs with Amber Cox at 4 p.m. Mondays in the downstairs meeting room.
Story time will continue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the children’s department. Preschool-aged children work their way through the alphabet while having fun stories read to them. Additionally, children’s librarian Megan Daumen has begun working in Spanish and American Sign Language. At the end of each session, there is usually a craft, too.
For a full list of September’s Homeschool Class topics, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us/children.html.
Teens can help shape programs at the Syracuse Public Library by joining the Teen Advisory Board. Teens in grades six through 12 can fill out the online application, which is at tinyurl.com/SPLTeenAdvisory.
To learn more about other library programs, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.