Maple City Walk set for Saturday
GOSHEN — The 14th annual Maple City Walk will take place Saturday.
Registration for the event, which features a marathon, a half-marathon and a 10K walk, can be done in person at the Goshen Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices, 524 E. Jackson St. Registration may also be done online at the following link: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ingoshen.wsc/splash.html.
Day-of registration will be available on Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Clover Hills Building on the Elkhart County Fairgrounds (Gate 6), 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
Check-in for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Clover Hills Building. The marathon and half-marathon will begin at 8 a.m., and walkers are allowed five hours to complete the 13.1-mile course along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail and nine hours to complete the 26-mile course. The 10K walk will also begin at 8 a.m.
For more information, including event pricing and to view the course map, visit https://maplecitywalk.com/.
Town council to host work session
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council will hold its monthly work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers of the Bristol Municipal Complex.
This meeting can be accessed both in person and via Zoom. To join via Zoom, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84521577066?pwd=cFJSeTR6c216U014REZzNmIxck43Zz09. Attendees may also call in at 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 845 2157 7066. The Passcode is 502883.
If attending via Zoom, sign in may start at any time after 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be called to order at 7 p.m.
Baugo school board to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of School Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Education Services Center, 29125 C.R. 22 West.
This is a meeting of the school board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.
A time for public participation will be provided during the meeting. No executive session is currently planned.
Lakeland school board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lakeland Corporate Office, 0825 E. 075 North.
This is a meeting of the school board in a public setting and for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.
There will be time for public participation during the meeting.
Drainage board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room A of the County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road.
Drainage items to be discussed include a bid opening for the Pine Creek Obstruction Removal project and a project review of the Berlincourt Tree in Ditch project.
An update and project review will also be provided for the Zollinger Ditch Obstruction Removal Project.