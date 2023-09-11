Island of Blues returns to Elkhart
ELKHART — After a sixteen-year absence, The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department is excited to bring back the Island of Blues Festival Saturday at Island Park in Downtown Elkhart.
The festival features local BBQ and dessert food vendors, a beer tent sponsored by Cam’s Catering, a free children’s tent, kid’s activities, a Jeep show, and live music from blues musicians all day, a city of Elkhart news release stated. Admission to the festival is free.
The festival will be open on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Harvey Stauffer, better known as Ole’ Harv, host of WVPE’s Blues Revue, will serve as emcee. Local band, The Q Sonics, will kick off the event at noon, followed by the always popular Duke Tumatoe at 1:30 p.m. The music continues at 3 p.m. with The Heavy Load and at 5 p.m. with Bobby Hunt and the Daydrinkers. The headliners, Billy the Kid and the Regulators and King Solomon Hicks, will take the stage at 7 p.m.
The festival will also feature a BBQ sauce competition among the food vendors. Attendees can vote for their favorite sauce for a $1 donation.
This event is made possible in part by the contributions of sponsors WVPE, Premier Arts, and Borden Waste-Away Group, the release added.
Residents can contact the Parks Department for more information at 574-295-7275, follow on Facebook, or email city.parks@coei.org.
Corporation meeting set for Tuesday
ELKHART — The Aurora Capital Development Corporation meeting will take place Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting can be viewed at coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m34a5d60cdf1eb7b0b96866039b691e88. The meeting number (access code) is 2304 869 9898 and the meeting password is ACDC9.
Trick or Treat set for Oct. 28
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen’s 2023 suggested Halloween trick-or-treat hours are Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
For trick-or-treaters:
• Kindly adhere to the designated trick-or-treat hours.
• Visit homes with lit porch lights only, and never enter unfamiliar houses.
For treat providers and adults:
• If not to participate, kindly switch off your porch lights.
• Motorists, exercise caution by driving slowly and staying alert for pedestrians.
• Ensure driveways and porch are well-lit, and remove any potential tripping hazards from walkways when distributing treats.
Commissioners to meet today
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 North Second St. Follow online at https://bit.ly/33hfjf4.
Farm tour set for Tuesday
ELKHART — Bushelcraft Farm will be hosting a farm tour and a tree planting demonstration Tuesday evening from 5:30-7 p.m.
The closest address to the farm entrance is 27553 C.R. 26, Elkhart IN...farm gate on north side of the road, halfway between C.R. 7 and Ind. 19. Tours begin between 5:30-6 p.m., with a tree planting demonstration at 6 p.m., with another tour to follow.
“You can see the garden beds from which we’ve donated hundreds of lbs of veggies to Seed to Feed so far this year, with a goal of 1000+ lbs,” a news release from Bushelcraft stated. “Meet Bushelcraft staff and board members, Seed to Feed representatives, and other volunteers and supporters.”
Attendees may come free of charge, and of course donations to our cause are encouraged. This is a family friendly event with opportunity to take home a baby tree for planting, and a cut sunflower from the farm. Selfies and social media posts encouraged while there. Snack and water also provided, and Bushelcraft hopes to have a campfire as well.
RSVP at bushelcraftfarm@gmail.com or call at 574-612-5063. Attendees can take part for some or all of the event.
To learn more, visit bushelcraftfarm.org.