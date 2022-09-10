Nature educator workshop Oct. 1
WOLCOTTVILLE — LaGrange County Parks and Recreation is presenting a free hands-on professional development workshop for all elementary teachers and environmental educators from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at David Rogers Park, 2355 W. 550 South.
The “Learning with Nature” workshop is perfect for educators interested in taking students outside and creating outdoor classroom spaces, according to a news release. Participants will experience several nature-based activities that align with academic standards. Participants will also learn about the benefits of the forest school approach.
Every participant will receive a classroom kit containing field guides, dip nets, critter keepers and more. The kits are free thanks to a generous donor-funded grant through the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Space is limited to 25 and registration is required. To register, call 260-854-2225. The workshop will be held outside and at a log shelter. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch, snacks and beverage. For more information, call 260-854-2225.
Goshen College to offer fall visit days
GOSHEN — High school students have several upcoming opportunities to visit the Goshen College campus during fall open houses.
Students can tour campus, talk with faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships and explore what it means to study at Goshen College, according to a news release.
Upcoming visit days include: Sept. 30, Sciences Open House; Oct. 7, Homecoming Open House; Oct. 27-30, Fly and Drive Visit Weekend (for students who live 100+ miles away); and Nov. 11, Explore Goshen Day.
Goshen College also offers personalized individual visits Monday through Friday that include a campus tour, meetings with admissions and financial aid representatives, as well as the option of meeting with a professor and/or coaches.
Students may receive partial reimbursement for their travel costs (conditions apply). Individual visits are also available throughout the year.
For more information, go online to goshen.edu/visit.
MACOG Policy Board to meet
SOUTH BEND — The next MACOG Policy Board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor of the County-City Building.
MACOG invites members of the public to attend the meeting in person or join live on YouTube using the following link: https://youtu.be/lkOwg4Amrr0.
Public comments regarding items on the Policy Board meeting agenda may be submitted prior to the meeting via email to macogdir@macog.com. Note “Policy Board Agenda Comment” in the subject line.
Additionally, the meeting will be open for public comment during the live stream on YouTube using the chat feature and in person.
ECS to host Art Depot open house
ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools invites the community to the Elkhart Art Depot for a grand opening Sept. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The evening will open with remarks from ECS Superintendent Steve Thalheimer, Art Depot Coordinator Elizabeth Stokes and Mayor Rob Roberson, followed by a ribbon cutting at 1 Blazer Blvd., Door 21, Elkhart, according to a news release.
There will then be opportunities to tour the facility and participate in numerous art-related projects.
The remainder of the evening will be filled with fun for all ages, including live music, free food, painting, ceramics, wearable art, opportunities to experience the “splat cave,” games and prizes. Handmade art will be available for purchase in the art shop, and representatives will be available from eight different high school clubs that utilize the Art Depot throughout the school year.
ADEC hosts state representatives
BRISTOL — ADEC President/CEO Donna Belusar recently welcomed Indiana state representatives from Districts 48 and 49, Doug Miller and Joanna King, as well as longtime friend Hannah Carlock, who is the public policy director for The Arc of Indiana.
The visitors got to meet current Gaining Grounds Coffee Shop Intern, Jaelyn, as well as current president of ADEC Self-Advocates and ADEC Podcast Host Emily, according to a news release. Representatives Miller and King visited the Art by ADEC gallery space, where they were the first of the public to view the newest collaborative art piece commemorating ADEC’s 70 years.
Everyone then moved into a meeting room at the Gaining Grounds Conference Center, joined by several ADEC leadership staff, for a collaborative discussion about the challenges currently facing individuals and families currently served by ADEC, staff, our organization, and provider organizations throughout the state.