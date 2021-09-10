Clinton board to discuss budget
MILLERSBURG — The Clinton Civil Township Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 for the 2022 budget adoption meeting. The meeting will take place at 500 Carriage Lane.
The public is welcome to attend.
‘Two Years in the Life of a Bug’ set for Sept. 16
GOSHEN — On Sept. 16, Jim Smith will present his storytelling program titled “Two Years in the Life of a Bug.”
This will be his initial appearance with the Goshen Historical Society, according to a news release. The event will be at 7 p.m. in Jennings Auditorium at Greencroft Community Center.
The program will chronicle a 700-mile drive that he and his wife Sherry embarked on in 1967, which began in an 11-year-old Plymouth that was soon replaced by a brand-new Volkswagen Bug.
Smith has presented three times as part of Goshen’s Lifelong Learning Midwinter Lecture Series, the release said.
EC Habitat celebrates 35 years
ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County is celebrating its 35th anniversary by sharing 35 stories from the past 35 years.
Since 1986, the Habitat affiliate has partnered to build 208 homes throughout Elkhart County.
HFHEC’s 35 stories can be found on their website, https://www.habitatec.com/thirty-five-years.
HFHEC is currently building its 209th home, for its 35th anniversary build, on Sixth Street in Goshen, the first street on which their first completed home was located.
Families interested in a home must: apply to Habitat’s homeownership program and meet certain criteria; show a need for better housing; be willing to partner with Habitat (including 250 sweat-equity hours); and the ability to pay a monthly mortgage payment.
Goshen VFW to host upcoming events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, located at 1201 W. Pike St., will host the following events in the coming week.
- Today: Swiss Steak Dinner served from 5 until 7 p.m. or sold out; karaoke with John Huss starting at 7 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m.; and an early bird game starts at 6:45 p.m.
- Saturday: Cooked to order breakfast 8 to 10:30 a.m.; bar reopens at 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Jam session doors open at noon, music at 2 p.m., food will be available
- Monday: Wings special, serving 4 to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday: $2 burger special, serving 4 to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: Order from the menu from 4 to 7 p.m.; treasure chest drawing , 7 p.m.
- Thursday: Trivia night starts at 6 p.m.
There are drink specials Monday through Thursday. For more information visit https://goshenvfwpost985.weebly.com/ or call 574-533-6460.
