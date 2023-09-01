Rocket launch set for Sept. 10
GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H is hosting a rocket launch Sept. 10 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746-D C.R. 34.
Youth are invited to attend to learn about the new 4-H Aviators & Astronauts Club. Registration is not required. Enter at Gate 7 of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds and go to the red and white parking lots.
Rocket check-in and inspection will take place from 1-2 p.m. with the launch starting at 2 p.m. Youth will need to bring a model rocket, engine, igniters, and wadding. (Note that a rocket that has an engine larger than an “E” will not be launched due to safety reasons.)
Anyone with questions can contact Corey Sharp, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator, at 574-533-0554 or email sharp22@purdue.edu.
Yakym announces September hours
SOUTH BEND — U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-District 2, announced the following dates, times, and locations that his office will be holding mobile staff office hours in September throughout Indiana’s Second District, including Elkhart County.
Mobile office hours will allow for Congressman Yakym’s staff to assist constituents with casework questions, a news release stated.
• Thursday, noon-1 p.m., Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St.
• Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St.
• Sept. 26, 10-11:30 a.m., Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St.
To learn more, visit yakym.house.gov.
Andean bear debuts at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND — A new species debuted at the Potawatomi Zoo Wednesday.
Muniri, a male Andean bear, made his first public appearance, a news release stated. Muniri is 8 years old, and weighs about 200 pounds. He’s currently housed in the zoo’s old lion exhibit while the zoo’s new bear habitat and concessions lodge are being finished. Muniri moved to the zoo on the recommendation of the Andean Bear Species Survival Plan, a cooperative population management program through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
“Although it wasn’t our first plan, in the zoo world, things sometimes happen quickly,” said Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo in the release. “We weren’t planning to have Muniri move to the Zoo until later this year, but circumstances changed, and we were able to bring him here sooner.”
Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, are native to the Andean mountains of South America. They’re the last species in the short-faced bear genus (Tremarctos). Andean bears are considered vulnerable to extinction due to loss of habitat and poaching.
“Having a species of bear that most people don’t know about is a great opportunity for us to tell an important conservation story,” Sisk said. “We think people are going to love getting to know all about Muniri and Andean bears.”
The zoo’s bear habitat and concessions lodge will be finished this winter and will officially open in March 2024, the release added.
Potawatomi Zoo is located at 500 S Greenlawn Ave. To learn more, visit www.potawatomizoo.org.
Pension board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Police Pension Board will meet in executive session at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St.
The Pension Board will review information about one or more prospective employees and discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statutes, a news release stated. No other subject matter will be discussed in the executive session other than the subject matter already specified in this public notice.