Redevelopment meeting Tuesday
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Redevelopment Commission will host a special meeting with KIL Architecture at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at The Nappanee Center, 302 W. Market St., Nappanee, a news release stated. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss options going forward with the Dietrich building.
Public comment period starts Friday
GOSHEN — A 15-day public comment period, during which time comments, questions and concerns about the City of Goshen’s Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report will be taken, will begin Friday and will run through Sept. 16.
CAPER is related to the city’s community development block grant program and will be submitted to the U.S Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, a news release stated.
The draft report is now available on the City of Goshen website at goshenindiana.org/cdbg. A hard copy document is available for review at the planning office, 204 E. Jefferson, and a copy is also attached.
Questions can be directed to the planning department at theresacummings@goshencity.com.
College to host writing conference
GOSHEN — Goshen College will be hosting the Mennonite/s Writing Conference IX from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.
The theme, “Celebrating 30 Years: Looking Back, Looking Forward,” will feature pre-conference workshops with Casey Plett and Julia Spicher Kasdorf and Steven Rubin, along with several other speaker sessions and author book signings, including Sofia Samatar, Rachel Yoder, Patrick Friesen and conference founder Hildi Froese Tiessen, a news release stated.
This international conference celebrates the thirty plus years since the first conference took place at The University of Waterloo-Conrad Grebel University College in 1990. More than 55 participants will offer twenty sessions that cover both creative and critical presentations representing the broad field of writing.
The Mennonite/s Writing Conference aims to celebrate, investigate and publicize the emergence of creative writing among persons from diverse Mennonite contexts, as well as to create a forum in which writers, readers and scholars can meet and inspire each other.
Goshen College has previously hosted the conference twice, in 1997 and 2002. Many of this year’s writers and scholars are connected to Goshen College as alumni or faculty, including Ervin Beck, Daniel Shank Cruz, Todd Davis, Jeff Gundy, Ann Hostetler, Julia Spicher Kasdorf, Barbara Nickel, Sofia Samatar, David Waltner-Toews and Rudy Wiebe.
Registration is currently $130 or $75 for seniors and students through Sept. 12. Regular registration, from Sept. 12-20, is $160 or $100 for students/seniors. All pre-conference workshops are an additional $40. For more information on registration, lodging and directions visit goshen.edu/mennoniteswriting.
Several sessions will be open to the public including the keynote lectures by Casey Plett, Julia Kasdorf and Steven Rubin, as well as Sofia Samatar’s convocation talk, the Cascadia Poetry Series reading and Rachel Yoder’s talk. For dates and times of these events, visit goshen.edu/mennoniteswriting. All free sessions will take place in the Church-Chapel, the release added.
Those who are in high school or college should see their English professor or teacher to make arrangements, or email Ann Hostetler at anneh@goshen.edu directly.
Museum to host program Thursday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol, will host a presentation on Elkhart’s Benham West neighborhood Thursday at 7 p.m.
The program is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit elkhartcountyparks.org/destinations/historical-museum or call 574-848-4322.