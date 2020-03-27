Seminary to offer webinar for online Easter services
ELKHART — In fall 2017, 15 students at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary participated in a course on Christian Ritual in Worship — a blended course with both online and campus students.
Several of the students and their professor are using what they learned from the course to offer a free webinar, "Planning Easter and Good Friday worship: Fostering meaningful interactions while physically separate." The live event — designed for worship planners, leaders and pastors — will explore ways to create engaging online worship that encourages participants to connect with God and one another with their whole selves, even at a distance.
The free webinar will take place online from 3-4:15 p.m. Tuesday at https://zoom.us/j/688858157. It is open to anyone from any denomination. Registration is not required. Attendance is limited to the first 300 people who log on. A recording of the event will be posted at ambs.edu/easter-planning on Wednesday.
Webinar presenters will address the differences between video conferencing and livestreaming; logistical and leadership considerations for planning and leading online; and new possibilities arising in these online formats.
Presenters include Rebecca Slough, Ph.D., Academic Dean Emerita and Professor of Worship in the Arts Emerita; Michelle Curtis, Master of Divinity 2018, originally of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; Melissa Atchison, Master of Divinity student from Manhattan, Kansas; Deb Coates, Master of Divinity student from Brush Prairie, Washington; and Joyce Peachey Lind, Master of Divinity student from Harrisonburg, Virginia.
DNR continues statewide fish stocking efforts
Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently began spring fish stockings at locations across the state.
Biologists from state fisheries will coordinate statewide with city and county parks to gain access for stocking purposes, DNR officials stated in a news release Friday, adding they want to remind visitors to practice social distancing.
Some egg collection efforts have been canceled for this year, officials said. Each year, DNR staff collect walleye and muskellunge (muskie) eggs from wild sources to sustain populations across the state. Though nearly all of Indiana’s walleye waters are sustained through stocking, missing one year of stocking should not significantly impact walleye fishing. Saugeye and muskie fishing also look positive. Muskies are a long-lived species, and their lifespans temper the effect of missed stockings.
For more information on fish stocking efforts, visit wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.
SBA working capital loan deadline approaches
ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations that April 29 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans in all 92 Indiana counties as a result of excessive rain and flooding that began March 1, 2019.
Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and non-farm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers.
The loans are for working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4% for eligible small businesses and 2.75%for nonprofit organizations, and terms up to 30 years.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
